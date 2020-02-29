Jericho Says AEW Dynamite beating WWE NXT “Is probably embarrassing for WWE”

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho recently did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote AEW Revolution.

In the interview, Jericho was asked about All Elite Wrestling serving as an alternative to WWE and whether Vince McMahon had the mentality of crushing AEW.

“We’re not the alternative, we’re an option. If you don’t like what you’re seeing on one side of the street, now, for the first time in 20 years, there is something happening on the other side of the street. You can make a choice. We didn’t come into this with the mentality of, ‘We’re gonna crush ‘em!’ They did, and they’re getting their asses kicked every week. It’s probably embarrassing for them.”

Regarding McMahon wanting to crush AEW, it comes down to the decision to move NXT off the WWE Network to counter-program AEW.

The two shows go head-to-head on the same night and time slot as NXT airs on the USA Network and Dynamite on TNT.

It’s been billed as the Wednesday Night Wars between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. Up to this point, Dynamite has won the majority of the ratings war.

“Vince, Hunter. That’s why they specifically put their show up against ours. That’s fine. And I’ve heard they watch our show in tandem while they’re doing their thing. We don’t care. We focus on our show, our product, and making sure our fans are happy and growing our fan base. Whatever anybody else is doing is really none of our business”