Gary Wolfe

Real Name: Gary Wolfe

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 235 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 11, 1967

From: Hammonton, New Jersey

Pro Debut: January 2, 1988

Trained By: Larry Sharpe

Finishing Move: Death Valley Driver

Biography

– Gary Wolfe has been widely known as Pitbull #1 in the Pitbulls with Anthony Durante (Pitbull #2).

– Wolfe has also been known as The Pitbull, Pitbull Spike, Wolfe Job, Pitbull Psycho Mike & Brute Force.

– February 15, 1989, Wolfe & Tony Durante lost to The Hart Foundation (Jim Neidhart & Bret Hart) on WWF Superstars.

– June 28th, Wolfe & John Weiss lost to The Powers of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord) on WWF Superstars.

– July 18th, Wolfe lost to The Widow Maker on WWF Superstars.

– April 8, 1990, Wolfe & Anthony Durante would debut the Pitbulls name & go by Pitbull #1 & Pitbull #2.

– September 11th, The Pitbulls defeated The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) for the SAPW Tag Team Titles.

– October 9th, Pitbull Spike competed in the SAPW Mercedes Benz 400 SL Tournament.

– December 29th, The Pitbulls lost the SAPW Tag Team Titles to The Fantastics (Jackie Fulton & Bobby Fulton).

– March 3, 1991, Pitbull & Sid Vicious challenged The Steiner Brothers (Scott & Rick Steiner) for the NWA United States Tag Team Titles.

– May 18th, Pitbull won the TWA Ringmaster Rumble.

– April 16, 1994, Pitbull #1 defeated JT Smith for the ECW Television Title.

– May 13th, Pitbull #1 lost the title to Mikey Whipwreck.

– July 15th, The Pitbulls & Jimmy Snuka lost to Dory Funk Jr., Tommy Dreamer & Terry Funk on ECW Hardcore TV.

– July 16th, The Pitbulls lost to Sabu & The Tazmaniac at ECW Heat Wave.

– November 5th, The Pitbulls defeated The Bad Breed (Axl & Ian Rotten) at ECW November to Remember.

– January 7, 1995, The Pitbulls defeated The Bad Breed in a loser must split up match on ECW Hardcore TV.

– April 15th, The Pitbulls challenged The Public Enemy (Rocco Rock & Johnny Grunge) for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– July 1st, The Pitbulls lost to The Dudleys (Dudley Dudley & Snot Dudley) at ECW Hardcore Heaven.

– September 16th, The Pitbulls defeated Raven & Stevie Richards in a Double Dog Collar match for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– October 7th, The Pitbulls would lose the titles to Stevie Richards & Raven.

– November 18th, The Pitbulls defeated The Eliminators (John Kronus & Perry Saturn) at ECW November to Remember.

– December 9th, The Pitbulls won the Ultimate Jeopardy Steel Cage match at ECW December to Dismember.

– February 7, 1997, The Pitbulls competed it a 3-Way for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– March 15th, Pitbull #1 challenged Shane Douglas for the ECW Television Title.

– May 8th, Pitbull #1 challenged Shane Douglas for the ECW Television Title.

– May 23rd, The Pitbulls challenged The Eliminators for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– June 6th, The Pitbulls defeated The FBI (Tracy Smothers & Little Guido) at ECW Wrestlepalooza.

– December 12th, Pitbull #1 challenged Taz for the ECW Television Title.

– August 16, 1998, The Pitbulls competed for the vacant MCW Tag Team Titles.

– August 22nd, The Pitbulls defeated Steve Corino & Lance Diamond for the NWA United States Tag Team Titles.

– September 25th, The Pitbulls retained the titles against The Misfits (Harley Lewis & Derek Domino).

– November 13th, The Pitbulls would lose the titles to The Misfits.

– December 5th, The Pitbulls challenged Krash Krew (Dozer & Wrecker) for the GWA Tag Team Titles.

– May 15, 1999, The Pitbulls defeated Phi De Kappa U (Biff Wentworth & Chaz Wentworth) for the IPW Tag Team Titles.

– June 17, 2000, Pitbull #1 lost to Scotty Anton on ECW Hardcore TV.

– June 24th, Wolfe challenged Rhino for the ECW Television Title.

– The Pitbulls would go on to wrestle for XPW, make a brief return to ECW & wrestle their last match together on July 16, 2000 in a losing effort to Thunder and Lightning at the 27th Aniversario of WWC.

– January 20, 2001, Pitbull #1 challenged 911 for the NWA Jersey Title.

– March 18th, Pitbull would debut for NOAH.

– August 24, 2002, Wolfe would defeat Christian York for the vacant 3PW Title.

– September 21st, Wolfe would retain the title against Dead Man Walking.

– October 19th, Wolfe would lose the title to Sabu in a Table Match.

– December 28th, Wolfe defeated Sabu to win back the title.

– February 15, 2003, Wolfe would defend the title in a 3-Way.

– March 29th, Wolfe retained the title against Joey Matthews.

– May 3rd, Wolfe defended the title against Kevin Sullivan.

– June 21st, Wolfe lost the title to Terry Funk in a 3-Way.

– October 16, 2004, Pitbulls 2004 (Wolfe & Mike Kruel) defeated April Hunter & Slyk Wagner Brown for the 3PW Tag Team Titles.

– February 19, 2005, Wolfe & Kruel would vacate the titles.

– March 24, 2018, Wolfe challenged Bobby Fulton for the WCPBTW American Grand Prix Title.

– November 24th, Wolfe competed in the WrestleCade ’18 Battle Royal.

– November 30, 2019, Wolfe competed in the WrestleCade ’19 Battle Royal.

– Wolfe has also had a huge part in training wrestlers at the CZW Wrestling Academy & has also co-hosted a wrestling show called False Count Radio.