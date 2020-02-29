Revolution

The Buy In

Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (w/Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

The Buy In link started streaming late, so when it picks up Dark Order take advantage of the match and double team Kazarian. Grayson slams Kazarian to the mat, but Kazarian comes back and makes it to Sky for the tag. Uno gets into the ring as well, but Sky takes he and Grayson down. Grayson comes back and takes down Sky and Kazarian and Uno gets involved. Uno and Grayson power bomb Sky and Grayson goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Uno and Grayson set up for The Fatality on Sky, but Sky gets free. Kazarian gets slammed into the ring steps and Reynolds and Silver try to get into the ring. The referee gets them out, but Uno and Grayson take Sky out with The Fatality and get the pin fall.

Winners: Dark Order

-After the match, Dark Order continues the beat down, but Colt Cabana makes his AEW debut and makes the save. Dark Order beats him down, but then a hooded figure comes to the ramp. Christopher Daniels takes off the hood and then launches into the ring to help SCU and Cabana.

Lexy Nair interviews Jurassic Express backstage. Luchasaurus says they are ready to see Cody get his hands on MJF and will be keeping a close eye on the Darby Allin/Sammy Guevara match to make sure it stays a fair fight.

A video package for The Young Bucks’ book is shown.

Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone join the announce booth.

Revolution

Revolution opens with a video package highlighting the matches for tonight’s show. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois. Dezirae Schalice sings the National Anthem.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

Hager backs Rhodes into the corner and delivers a few shots and then drops him with a back drop suplex. Hager drives his knee into Rhodes’s chest, and then delivers body shots in the corner. Rhodes tries to fight back, but Hager delivers more shots. Rhodes comes back and sends Hager to the floor. Rhodes tosses Hager over the barricade and they brawl in the crowd. Rhodes slams Hager’s hand into the steel hand rails and then tosses him back to ringside. Rhodes breaks the count at nine and slams Hager into the ring post. Rhodes slams Hager’s arm into the ring post a few more times and tosses him back into the ring. Rhodes throws Hager right back to the floor and goes for a clothesline, but Hager ducks and slams Rhodes onto the apron. Hager drops Rhodes with a clothesline and tosses him back into the ring. Hager goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Hager delivers knee strikes and takes Rhodes to the mat. Rhodes fights back, but Hager keeps control on the mat. Hager sends Rhodes to the corner, but Rhodes comes back with a few kicks.

Hager counters back and drops Rhodes with another clothesline. Rhodes comes back, but Hager delivers another knee strike that sends Rhodes to the floor. Hager slams Rhodes into the apron and tosses him back into the ring. Rhodes comes back with a right hand and then slams Hager into the corner. Rhodes sends Hager to the floor, but Hager slams him into the barricade and the apron. Hager talks to his wife at ringside, but Rhodes kicks him in the face. Hager’s wife tries to slap Rhodes, but he stops her and kisses her instead. Rhodes gets Hager back into the ring and drops him with a few clotheslines. Rhodes delivers an uppercut and a bulldog to take Hager down. Rhodes delivers a right hand and the power slam. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Hager kicks out. Rhodes delivers body shots, but Hager comes back and takes out his knee. Hager comes off the ropes, but Rhodes kicks him in the face. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Hager kicks out. Hager comes back with a scoop slam and then connects with a Vader Bomb. Hager goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out.

Hager clotheslines Rhodes in the corner a few times and then drops him with a gut-wrench power bomb. Hager goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Rhodes comes back and sends Hager to the floor and Hager goes face-first into the steps. Rhodes tosses Hager back into the ring and delivers right hands. Rhodes sets Hager up for the Unnatural Kick, but Hager gets free as the referee pulls Rhodes back. Rhodes kicks Hager in the midsection and drops him with the Code Red. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Hager kicks out. Rhodes locks in a cross arm-breaker, but Hager gets free and applies an ankle lock. Rhodes gets free and almost sends Hager into the referee. Hager delivers a low-blow behind the referee’s back, and then delivers knee strikes. Hager applies a front-arm triangle choke submission and Rhodes passes out.

Winner: Jake Hager

A special episode of Dynamite called “Blood and Guts” will air on Wednesday, March 25th. The event will feature a match with two rings covered by one cage.

The announce team runs down the card for the remainder of tonight’s show.

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

Allin takes out Guevara before the bell rings and dropkicks him into the barricade. Allin throws Guevara into another section of the barricade and charges at him, but Guevara moves. Guevara slams Allin against the barricade, but Allin comes back and drapes Guevara over the barricade. Allin goes for a dive, but misses Guevara and hits the floor. Guevara comes back and hits Allin with the skateboard and then grabs a table. Guevara puts Allin on the table and goes up top. Guevara connects with a 630 splash through the table. Guevara finally gets into the ring and then Allin pulls himself into the ring. The bell rings and Guevara hits a knee strike to the face. Guevara goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Guevara chokes Allin over the ropes and goes for the cover, but Allin kick out again. Guevara slaps Allin in the face, but Allin comes back and applies a Gory Special. Allin bites Guevara’s hand and then applies an arm-bar. Allin holds both arms of Guevara, but Guevara makes it to the ropes with his boot.

Guevara comes back and slams Allin’s throat into the ropes and then connects with a diving foot stomp onto the apron. Guevara goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Allin comes back and goes up top, but Guevara cuts him off. Allin shoves him back down, but Guevara comes back and connects with an avalanche Spanish Fly. Guevara goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Guevara rips the turnbuckle padding off and tries to slam Allin into it. Allin blocks it and monkey flips Guevara into the exposed turnbuckle. Allin delivers a Stunner and connects with the Coffin Drop for the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, Allin grabs his skateboard, but Hager rushes the ring and pulls Guevara out before Allin can use it.

A video package for the match between Adam Page and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks airs.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Omega and Nick start the match. They lock up and Omega applies a wrist-lock. Nick comes back and takes Omega down and a few arm-drags. Nick goes for a kick, but Omega backs away. Page and Matt tag in. They exchange wrist-locks and then Matt takes Page down. They exchange front chanceries and neither gets an advantage. Matt goes for a handshake, but Page spits in his face. Matt takes Page down and delivers right hans. Omega pulls Matt off, but Matt shoves him into the corner. Nick pulls Matt off and then tags in. Page slaps Nick in the face, but Nick kicks him in the midsection. Matt tags in and sends Nick into Page for a dropkick. The Bucks send Omega to the floor and then Nick tags in. The Bucks double team Page and then Matt kicks Omega into the barricade. They drop Page with a neck-breaker, but Page comes back with a shot to Matt’s back. Page kicks Matt to the mat and drives his knee into his back a few more times. Omega reaches for the tag, but Page smacks him in the chest to tag him in.

Omega drops Matt with a side slam and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Page tags in and takes Nick to the floor and then kicks Matt in the back and tosses him to the floor. Page slams Matt into the barricade and goes for a power bomb through the timekeeper’s table, but Omega stops him. Omega tosses Matt into the ring and he and Page deliver chops to Matt. Page clubs Matt in the back, but Matt comes back and connects with a double Northern Lights Suplex. Nick tags in and delivers kicks to Omega and Page. Nick drops Omega with a hurricanrana and delivers a knee strike to Page. Nick kicks Omega in the face and takes Page out with a face-buster. Nick takes Omega out with a dive and then locks Page in a Sharpshooter. Omega gets into the ring and delivers a crusher and then tags in. Matt gets into the ring and delivers a few shots, but Omega drops him with a hurricanrana. Omega goes for a dive, but Matt counters with a superkick. Nick tosses Omega back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out.

Nick applies a front face-lock and kicks Page to the floor. Matt tags in, but Omega sends Nick to the floor. Matt spits in Page’s face and Nick pulls Page to the floor. Matt delivers a pile driver to Omega and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Nick tags in and applies a front face-lock on Omega. Nick goes for a shot on Page, but Page ducks and hits Nick. Omega drops Nick with a power bomb an tags in Page. Page drops Nick and Matt with shots. Page kicks Matt in the face and drops Nick with a clothesline. Page drops Matt with a fall-away slam and takes Nick out with a dive. Page clotheslines Matt to the floor and then kicks Nick in the face. Nick comes back with an elbow shot, but Page pulls The Bucks to the floor. Page goes up top and takes them out with a moonsault. Page gets Nick into the ring and drops him with a clothesline. Page slams Nick into the corner and tells Matt to tag in. Matt tags in and they exchange shots. Matt punches Page in the throat, but page drops him with a kick to the face.

Omega tags in and he and Page double team Matt. Omega delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Page tags back in, but Matt takes him to the corner. Nick kicks Page in the face and then tags in. Nick delivers a knee strike in the corner and kicks Omega in the face. Nick takes Page down with a Destroyer and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Page comes back with an elbow shot, but Matt holds him in the corner. Nick kicks Page in the face and Matt tags in. The Bucks drop Page to the mat and Matt goes for the cover, but Omega breaks it up. Matt sends Omega to the floor and try to double team Page, but Page fights back and sends Nick to the floor. Page kicks Matt in the knee and then locks in the cross-face chicken wing submission. Nick goes up top and breaks it up with a 450 splash. Matt goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Nick tags in, but Page shoves Matt into him. Omega gets into the ring and plants Matt with a running senton. Page connects with a standing moonsault on Matt.

Page drops Nick to the mat with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Omega hits Nick with the V Trigger and Page goes for the cover, but Matt breaks it up. Omega tags in and goes for the V Trigger, but Nick dodges it. Omega comes back and hits the V Trigger anyway and then hits Matt with one as well. Omega hits Nick with another V Trigger and drops him with the snap dragon suplex. Omega drops Nick with the Tiger Driver 98 and goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Omega hits another V Trigger and carries Nick up top. Nick counters with a reverse rana, but Page drops Nick in the ring. Matt takes Page out with Northern Lights suplexes on the ramp. Matt picks Page up and The Bucks drop him with the Indietaker on the ramp. The Bucks deliver superkicks to Omega in the ring and then hit him with the Golden Trigger. Nick goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. They hit another Golden Trigger and Nick goes for another cover, but Omega kicks out again.

Matt stomps on Omega’s injured shoulder and The Bucks go for the Indietaker. Page grabs Nick and power bombs him through a table on the outside. Omega hits Matt with the V Trigger and then he and Page hit the V Trigger/Buckshot combination. Omega goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Omega hits another V Trigger and then goes for the One Winged Angel, but Matt gets free. Matt delivers a superkick and Page tags in. Page hits the One Winges Angel and goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Page tosses Nick to the ramp and drops him with the Buckshot Lariat. He drops Matt with a Buckshot Lariat back in the ring and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Adam Page and Kenny Omega

-After the match, The Bucks offer handshakes. Omega accepts, but Page walks away. Page drops his title on the ramp and looks like he is setting up for a Buckshot Lariat on Omega, but Omega turns around. Page holds the ropes open for Omega and they leave together.

A video package for the match between Nyla Rose and Kris Statlander airs.

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander

They lock up and Statlander backs Rose into the ropes. They battle around the ring and Statlander gets Rose in the corner. Rose comes back with a side-headlock, but Statlander sends her off the ropes. Statlander goes for a shoulder block, but Rose doesn’t move. Rose goes back to the headlock and goes for a shoulder block, but Statlander stays on her feet. Rose drops Statlander with a shoulder block this time, but Statlander gets back to her feet. Statlander goes for an enzuigiri, but Rose ducks. Statlander comes back and takes Rose off her feet with a knee strike. Statlander hits a standing moonsault and goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Rose backs Statlander into the corner and sends her to the apron. Rose delivers an elbow strike and tosses her back into the ring. Statlander goes for a Spear through the ropes, but Rose moves and Statlander lands on the ramp. Rose tosses Statlander back into the ring and spears Statlander through the ropes. Rose drops Statlander with a few clotheslines and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out.

Rose slams Statlander in the corner and sends her to the floor. Statlander gets back into the ring, but Rose delivers a few kicks. Statlander comes back with a superkick. They exchange shots and Statlander delivers an enzuigiri. Rose rolls to the floor, but Statlander takes her out with a dive. Statlander hits another dive and tosses Rose back into the ring. Statlander goes up top and takes Rose down with a dropkick. Statlander goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Statlander delivers an elbow in the corner, but Rose comes back with a clothesline. Rose slams Statlander into the corner and clotheslines her from behind. Rose chokes Statlander with her boot and drapes her over the top rope. Rose goes up top, but Statlander walks on her hands and goes to the mat. Statlander kicks Rose in the head and drops her with a DDT. Statlander goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Statlander goes for the Big Bang Theory, but Rose counters and locks in an STF. Rose lets go of the hold and goes for a splash, but Statlander gets her knees up.

Statlander delivers a kick and comes off the ropes, but Rose catches her and delivers the Beast Bomb. Rose goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Statlander takes Rose down with an avalanche brain buster and goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Rose comes back with a kick to the face an goes up top, but Statlander cuts her off. Statlander goes for a hurricanrana, but Rose holds on and delivers an avalanche Beast Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Nyla Rose

A vignette for AEW’s podcast, AEW Unrestricted, hosted by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards, is shown.

The video package for the match between Cody and MJF is shown.

Cody (w/Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes) vs. MJF (w/Wardlow)

Cody goes right after MJF, but MJF quickly leaves the ring. MJF gets back into the ring, but Cody goes for the Cody Cutter. MJF shoves Cody away and leaves the ring. MJF goes into the crowd and tells Cody to follow him. Cody waits in the ring as MJF breaks the ten count. Cody delivers a few shots, but MJF delivers some of his own. Cody comes back with the uppercut and delivers the Cody Cutter. Cody goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out and rolls out of the ring. Cody runs all the way up the ramp and then back to clothesline MJF into the ring. Cody goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. MJF comes back with a poke to the eye and then stomps on Cody’s broken toe. Cody comes back with an airplane Alabama Slam. Cody goes for the cover, but pulls MJF up at one. Cody delivers right hands, but Wardlow pulls MJF out of the ring. Brandi throws a beer in Wardlow’s face and then Cody takes Wardlow out with a dive. MJF gets back into the ring and distracts the referee as Wardlow takes Cody out.

MJF comes back and delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. MJF slams Cody into the corner and goes for another cover, but Cody kicks out again. MJF works over Cody’s arm and punches him in the face. MJF applies a double wrist-lock and takes Cody to the mat. Cody gets to his feet and backs MJF into the corner, but MJF double stomps onto Cody’s arm. MJF locks in the Salt of the Earth and locks up Cody’s arm and legs, but Cody bites the bottom rope to break the hold. MJF rakes Cody’s eyes and takes off his boot. MJF stands on Cody’s injured toe and then bites it. MJF sets Cody in the corner, but Cody counters and slams MJF into the turnbuckle. Cody takes MJF up top and slams him down to the mat. Cody hits the Disaster Kick that sends MJF to the floor. Cody runs the ropes, but Wardlow gets on the apron. Anderson grabs a chair and goes after Wardlow. MJF has been busted open and Cody slams him into the steps. Cody tosses MJF back into the ring and delivers shots to MJF’s face. Cody delivers a power slam and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out.

MJF comes back wth a few shots and drops Cody with the Heat Seeker. Brandi comes off the apron for a cross-body on Wardlow, but he catches her. Anderson gets involved and Cody goes for a kick on Wardlow, but he moves and Cody kicks Anderson. MJF hits a low blow on MJF and goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Cody comes back and suplexes MJF to the floor, but MJF holds onto Cody and they both crash to the floor. They get back into the ring and exchange shots. Cody delivers quick shots and goes for an elbow, but MJF collapses in the ring. MJF comes back and delivers the Double Cross and goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. MJF takes off Cody’s weight belt and goes to hit Cody with it, but the referee takes it away. Cody hits a low blow and then slams MJF to the mat. Cody goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Cody grabs the weight belt and hits MJF with it a few times before throwing it to the crowd. MJF grabs Cody’s leg and begs him off. MJF hugs Cody, but then spits in his face. Cody delivers Cross Rhodes twice, but then MJF hits a knee strike and punches Cody with the ring and gets the pin fall.

Winner: MJF

The video package for the match between Orange Cassidy and PAC airs.

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor and Trent)

Cassidy tries to put his hands in his pockets, but PAC stops him. Cassidy takes PAC down and then puts his hands in his pockets. Cassidy ducks a clothesline and they exchange vicious kicks to the legs. PAC shoves Cassidy to the mat, but Cassidy comes back and takes PAC down. Cassidy takes PAC down with an arm drag and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. PAC goes to the floor, but gets back into the ring and stomps Cassidy down. PAC takes Cassidy to the outside and slams him into the barricade. PAC slams Cassidy into the ring post and tosses him back into the ring. PAC stomps on Cassidy and slams him into the corner. PAC kicks Cassidy in the midsection and delivers a superkick. PAC delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. PAC puts Cassidy up top and drops him with an avalanche brain buster. PAC goes for the cover, but pulls Cassidy up at two. PAC sets up for the Black Arrow, but Cassidy rolls out of the way. PAC does it again, but Cassidy rolls away again.

Cassidy rolls across the ring, but PAC cuts him off. He rolls the other way and kicks up. He takes PAC out with a dive and tosses PAC into the ring. Cassidy connects with a cross body and drops PAC with a DDT. Cassidy goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. PAC comes back with a clothesline. but Cassidy comes back with some devastating chops. PAC delivers a forearm shot, but Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets. Cassidy dodges a shot and delivers a right hand. Cassidy delivers a Stunner and goes up top. PAC cuts him off, but Cassidy drops PAC with a DDT. Cassidy goes up top again and delivers a diving DDT, but PAC rolls out of the ring this time. Trent rolls PAC back into the ring as Taylor distracts the referee. Cassidy delivers the Air Raid Crash and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. The Lucha Brothers take out Trent on the ramp and then Taylor rushes over. Best Friends and Lucha Brothers brawl to the back and then PAC drops Cassidy to the mat and locks in the Brutalizer and Cassidy taps out.

Winner: PAC

The video package for the match between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley airs.

AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) (w/Santana and Ortiz) vs. Jon Moxley

They brawl around the ring and Moxley delivers a few chops. Moxley clotheslines Jericho to the floor and tosses him into the crowd. Moxley follows, but Jericho throws water in his face. Jericho hits Moxley with a stool, but Moxley comes back and they brawl up the steps. They exchange elbow shots and brawl back to ringside. Jericho hits Moxley with one of the barricades, but Moxley comes back with a double sledge shot. Moxley slams Jericho into the entrance ramp and delivers a few shots. Moxley delivers a few more shots and bites the stitches on Jericho’s face. Jericho comes back and slams Moxley into the ring post and busts him open. Jericho delivers a few shots and power bombs Moxley on the timekeeper’s table. They get back into the ring and Jericho delivers shots to Moxley’s eye. Jericho connects with a double ax handle from the ropes and rings the bell himself. He declares himself the winner and gets back into the ring and stomps away on Moxley. Jericho catapults Moxley into the bottom rope and then slams him into the corner.

Jericho sends Moxley to the floor and slams him into the steps. Moxley gets back into the ring, but Jericho connects with shots and drapes him over the top rope. Jericho goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Jericho delivers a few chops and clotheslines Moxley in the corner. Jericho takes Moxley up top and goes for a suplex, but Moxley blocks it and sends Jericho to the mat. Moxley delivers a clothesline from the top and stomps Jericho in the corner. Moxley goes for a dropkick, but Jericho blocks in. Jericho goes for the Liontamer, but Moxley counters into a heel hook. Moxley takes Jericho out with a dive and then tosses him back into the ring. Moxley goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Jericho shoves him away. Moxley knocks Santana off the apron, but Ortiz hits Moxley with the matte ball. Jericho hits the Lionsault and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Jericho goes for the Liontamer again, but Moxley counters and locks in the Liontamer himself.

Hager runs to ringside, but Moxley connects with a right hand. Jericho hits the Codebreaker and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Jericho locks in the Liontamer, but Moxley makes it to the ropes. Moxley drops Jericho with a clothesline, but Hager delivers a right hand. The referee tosses Hager, Santana, and Ortiz from ringside. Guevara gets into the ring and hits Moxley with the title belt and leaves through the crowd. Jericho goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Jericho rakes his eyes and kicks him in the face. Jericho drops his knee into Moxley’s face and sets up for the Judas Effect. Moxley ducks under and delivers the Paradigm Shift. Moxley takes off the eye patch and delivers another Paradigm Shift and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley says he loves this and it has been one hell of a year. He says AEW belongs to the fans and so does his title win. He says they have brought professional wrestling back to the fans and says he does not have enough words of gratitude for the AEW family. He says it feels like it’s beer-o’clock and says he will take on anybody, anytime, and any place, except right now because it’s time to knock back some whiskey.