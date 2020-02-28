WWE Universal title match announced for Wrestlemania

WWE did not even wait until the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view to announce the number one contender for the Universal title and yesterday night on Smackdown, outright handed that opportunity to Roman Reigns.

Reigns was supposed to be part of the Elimination Chamber match along with Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin and Robert Roode to determine who will go on and challenge for the Universal title at WrestleMania.

But with WWE completely overhauling the Smackdown side of the Mania card, Reigns was given the top spot and the match was made official yesterday.

Just 24 hours after winning the title, Goldberg opened Smackdown to a somewhat hostile crowd who voiced their displeasure at what went down at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The Universal champion was showered with boos as he spoke and Reigns got a slightly better reception when he interrupted him, although not without his fair share of boos.

Reigns, who is looking for his fifth WrestleMania main event in six years, simply told Goldberg that he’s next.