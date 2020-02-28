WWE Superstars and crew land safely in Boston after on-time departure from Riyadh

Unlike last time around, the departure of the WWE’s chartered flight from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, went without a hitch and on time and all WWE Superstars and crew have landed safely in Boston.

The Altas Air 8123 flight departed Riyadh at 3:06AM local time and then landed in Frankfurt, Germany at 7:27AM. After a short stop for refueling, the Boeing 747-400 plane took off from from Frankfurt-Hahn Airport at 9:43AM local time and landed in Boston, the site of tonight’s Smackdown, at 11:52AM ET.

Last November after Crown Jewel, the majority of the crew got stuck in Riyadh after WWE cited aircraft problems amid rumors of a showdown with the Saudi government. The delayed departure meant that no one made it to the Smackdown live broadcast on FOX, with NXT stars and the women’s roster filling in. Brock Lesnar, who departed in his own jet along with Paul Heyman, was the only performer who got there in time.