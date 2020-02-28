Notes on Jon Moxley and MJF

– New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the lineup for the New Japan Cup tournament earlier this week, only to swiftly cancel it due to the coronavirus. Jon Moxley, who has participated in NJPW’s biggest tournament, the G1 Climax, was not included. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Moxley will likely not be included on anything but NJPW’s major shows going forward due to his AEW commitments. Moxley, the IWGP US Champion, last wrestled at New Beginning in Osaka earlier this month, defeating Minoru Suzuki.

Other names that weren’t involved include Hiromu Takahashi, who is staying in the junior division, and Lance Archer, who recently signed with AEW.

– The latest edition of the The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MJF is set to be written out of MLW storylines soon, likely in an angle with Alex Hammerstone. MJF has been working both MLW and AEW for some time, but will be exclusive to AEW going forward.