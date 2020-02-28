Katarina announced for the ROH women’s title tournament

ROH WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANT: KATARINA

Katarina has won championships around the globe, and now she is headed to Ring of Honor looking to add another title to her resume.

She brings two decades worth of experience to the tournament to crown a new ROH Women’s World Champion. The 16-woman tournament kicks off with eight first-round matches at Quest For Gold in Philadelphia on April 24.

Born in Germany before relocating to England, Katarina is a two-time former Knockouts Champion, having defeated Mickie James both times to win the title.

After beginning her career in the UK, Katarina traveled to France in 2005 and won the World Queen of Chaos Championship in a Rumble match against competition from all over the world. She successfully defended the title in France and Switzerland for 387 days before relinquishing it to sign with WWE.

While competing on a show co-promoted by ROH and Frontier Wrestling Alliance in London in 2003, Katarina made waves in a six-person hardcore match by diving off the balcony. It was voted as one of FWA’s top 10 moments.

Will Katarina rise to the occasion in the ROH Women’s World Title tournament?

