John Cena live on Smackdown on FOX tonight

16-time world champ John Cena will be appearing on Smackdown tonight, his first appearance on WWE television in seven months.

The show will be taped from Boston, 40 miles away from his home town of West Newbury, so expect a nice homecoming for the wrestler-turned-actor.

Cena has not appeared on WWE television since July where he also showed up on Smackdown doing a rap battle with The Usos. Cena last wrestled in January 2019 on Raw. He is confirmed to be taking part of WrestleMania this year and will have a match and not just a talking segment like last year.

In a tweet, Cena put up a “checklist” for tonight, marking a cap, wristbands, jorts, time-bending shirt, and heart-pumping adrenaline.

“BOSTON! You CAN C Me,” Cena wrote.