Goldberg responds to Macaulay Culkin

Feb 28, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. Sean says:
    February 28, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Yes, because older, less popular, bullies are cool. What a tool.

  2. Steve says:
    February 28, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    As I read his tweet. All I kept think was the crowd chanting dickhhead.. dickhead..dickhead.. Didn’t like Goldberg when I was a kids . Now can’t stand him . First Owen had to jib fir this dichead and yesterday the Fiend. .
    Hey Vince..F*** you for making the “E” unwatchable

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Naomi

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal