Cena’s Wrestlemania opponent confirmed

Feb 28, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

The events of Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia are sending a monkey wrench in the card for WrestleMania 36. 

New Universal Champion Goldberg will defend against Roman Reigns. 

Conversely, the former champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will face off with John Cena. 

