Cena’s Wrestlemania opponent confirmed
The events of Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia are sending a monkey wrench in the card for WrestleMania 36.
New Universal Champion Goldberg will defend against Roman Reigns.
Conversely, the former champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will face off with John Cena.
It's official.
'The Fiend' @WWEBrayWyatt will go one-on-one against @JohnCena at @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ApoOcAz72w
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 29, 2020
Looks like @JohnCena won't be sitting out on @WrestleMania after all… #WrestleMania #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jTPhqfmIQO
— WWE (@WWE) February 29, 2020