2/28/20 WWE 205 Live Results

The opening credits roll. Aiden English and Jon Quasto are on commentary from Boston, Massachusetts.

1. Joaquin Wilde defeated Raul Mendoza

In two weeks, Team NXT will face Team 205 Live in a Ten-Man Elimination Tag Team Match. Lio Rush will captain Team NXT, and his teammates will be Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Tyler Breeze, and Isaiah Scott. Tony Nese will captain the 205 Live team, and his teammates will be Mike Kanellis, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, The Brian Kendrick, and Ariya Daivari.

2. Lio Rush defeated Tony Nese (w/Mike Kanellis) (via disqualification)

-After the match, Lorcan and Burch rush the ring and brawl with Nese and Kanellis. They brawl to the back, and then Gallagher attacks Rush in the ring.