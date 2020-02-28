2/28/20 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Independence, Missouri. They run down the card for the show.
1. Luther defeated Sonny Kiss
-After the match, Jimmy Havoc comes to the ring and stares Luther down as Luther leaves.
—
Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez talk about Revolution, and Gonzalez says she hopes we see a new AEW World Champion in Jon Moxley.
2. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (w/Alex Reynolds and John Silver) defeated Michael Nakazawa and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates)
-Avalon and Bates walked out on Nakazawa during the match.
—
A video package for the feud between Cody and MJF airs.
Schiavone and Gonzalez run down the upcoming dates and cities for AEW.
—
3. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defeated Miranda Alize
A video package for AEW Revolution airs. The event is tomorrow night from Chicago, Illinois.
—
4. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Brandon Cutler and Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)
-Spears and Blanchard walked out on Cutler during the match.