2/28/20 AEW Dark Results

Feb 28, 2020 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Independence, Missouri. They run down the card for the show.

1. Luther defeated Sonny Kiss
-After the match, Jimmy Havoc comes to the ring and stares Luther down as Luther leaves.

Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez talk about Revolution, and Gonzalez says she hopes we see a new AEW World Champion in Jon Moxley.

2. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (w/Alex Reynolds and John Silver) defeated Michael Nakazawa and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates)
-Avalon and Bates walked out on Nakazawa during the match.

A video package for the feud between Cody and MJF airs.

Schiavone and Gonzalez run down the upcoming dates and cities for AEW.

3. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defeated Miranda Alize

A video package for AEW Revolution airs. The event is tomorrow night from Chicago, Illinois.

4. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Brandon Cutler and Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)
-Spears and Blanchard walked out on Cutler during the match.

