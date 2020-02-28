2/28/20 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Independence, Missouri. They run down the card for the show.

1. Luther defeated Sonny Kiss

-After the match, Jimmy Havoc comes to the ring and stares Luther down as Luther leaves.

—

Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez talk about Revolution, and Gonzalez says she hopes we see a new AEW World Champion in Jon Moxley.

2. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (w/Alex Reynolds and John Silver) defeated Michael Nakazawa and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates)

-Avalon and Bates walked out on Nakazawa during the match.

—

A video package for the feud between Cody and MJF airs.

Schiavone and Gonzalez run down the upcoming dates and cities for AEW.

—

3. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defeated Miranda Alize

A video package for AEW Revolution airs. The event is tomorrow night from Chicago, Illinois.

—

4. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Brandon Cutler and Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)

-Spears and Blanchard walked out on Cutler during the match.