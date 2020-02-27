Trish Stratus Sparks Speculation With Video Featuring Sasha Banks

Trish Stratus got Twitter talking on Wednesday after she posted a video teasing a March 19th event with an image of Sasha Banks. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the new video to her Twitter, as you can see below, which has a logo for “20 Years of Stratusfaction” and showed a March 19th date, ending with a black and white shot of Stratus facing off with Banks.

March 19th has a WWE live event scheduled for Mobile, Alabama per Wrestling Inc, which was a re-scheduled event from August 25th of last year. Banks is advertised to face Naomi at the show.