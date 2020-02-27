Super ShowDown

– The WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Kickoff pre-show opens up on the WWE Network with Charly Caruso welcoming us. She’s joined by David Otunga and Scott Stanford at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. They go over tonight’s card. Charly mentions that the Tuwaiq Mountain Gauntlet Match will open the main Super ShowDown card. Charly leads us to a video package for tonight’s Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and King Baron Corbin.

The panel looks at the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy and then send us to Byron Saxton in Riyadh. He’s with AJ Styles. Styles doesn’t care how many Superstars he has to go through to win the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy. AJ goes on and is confident about winning the match. We go back to the panel for discussion on the Gauntlet, which will open the main card. Charly sends us back to Riyadh, where Paul Heyman is talking up WWE Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of the title defense against Ricochet. We return to the panel for brief comments on Ricochet vs. Lesnar. They send us back to The Miz and John Morrison in Riyadh. They also are confident about taking back the titles from The New Day. Miz says they are the greatest tag team of the 21st century, and you should be jealous. We go back to the panel. We get more on today’s event, including Naomi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, and shots from Riyadh. Charly sends us to The Street Profits, who want all the smoke from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy. The panel discusses the match now. Charly sends us to a video on today’s WWE Universal Title match. We get more from the panel and they send us back to Riyadh for the first match.

The Viking Raiders vs. The OC

We go to the ring in Riyadh at Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Fans are still finding their seats inside the Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard. Out first are The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar, as Mike Rome does the introductions. The OC is out next – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Erik starts off with Anderson and they go at it, going to the corner. Erik backs off but Anderson takes control. Erik levels Anderson and drives him into the mat. Erik launches Anderson into the corner and tags in Ivar for the double teaming. Ivar beats Anderson down and grounds him. Ivar grabs his own beard and rubs it all over Anderson’s face. Cole keeps referring to the audience as a “late arriving crowd” as the match continues. Erik with a tag for more double teaming. Erik slams Ivar on top of Anderson for a 2 count.

Gallows distracts Erik, allowing Anderson to deck him from behind. Gallows tags in and unloads on Erik. Gallows with a fall-away slam and big strikes in the corner. Gallows plays to the crowd and goes back to work on Erik. Gallows levels Erik with a big boot to the face for a 2 count. Gallows keeps Erik grounded now. Anderson tags back in to keep Erik near their corner with more shots. Anderson rakes at the eyes. Erik fights out of a corner but Anderson sends him back to The OC’s corner. Gallows tags back in and decks Erik while Anderson holds him. Gallows with a snap suplex. Gallows drops an elbow to the chest in the middle of the ring. Gallows with a leg drop for a 2 count.

Erik gets sent back to The OC’s corner. Anderson tags in but Erik tries to fight them both off. Anderson goes back for the eyes and grounds Erik once again. Ivar finally gets the hot tag and unloads as Gallows runs in. Ivar goes to the top but rolls trough, then hits the senton on Anderson and a cartwheel clothesline on Gallows. Ivar stands tall and yells out for a pop. Anderson ends up hitting Ivar and they both go down. Gallows and Erik tag in at the same time. Erik unloads with strikes and tosses Gallows into the corner. Ivar tags back in with a big corner clothesline. Erik scoops Ivar and slams him into Gallows into the corner for a 2 count as Anderson breaks it up.

Ivar sends Anderson to the floor. Erik tags in but Gallows rocks him with a right. Gallows with a sitdown powerbomb to Erik. Anderson is legal now. Anderson runs into a takedown and a big knee to the jaw from Erik. Ivar tags in but Gallows clotheslines him. Ivar botches the springboard back double elbow but still takes both opponents down. Ivar goes to the top and fights Gallows off. Ivar goes for a huge top rope moonsault but wastes too much time and Anderson moves out of the way. Gallows comes in and they hit a Magic Killer on Ivar for the pin to win.

Winners: The OC

– After the match, Gallows and Anderson head up the ramp as their music hits. The Vikings recover in the ring as we go to replays. The OC throws up the “too sweet” on the ramp as we go to a break.

– We get a promo for John Cena’s SmackDown return on Friday night. The panel briefly talks about The OC’s win over The Viking Raiders. They hype the Super ShowDown card next. They also talk about tonight’s WWE Title match and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2020 WWE Super ShowDown event opens up on the WWE Network with a video package.

– We’re live from the Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as fireworks and pyro explode in the sky and around the venue. Michael Cole welcomes us to Super ShowDown. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton at ringside.

Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match: R-Truth, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

We go to the ring for the first-ever Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match as R-Truth comes out rapping. Bobby Lashley is out next with Lana, who is covered head to toe. She walks Lashley out but turns right around and goes to the back.

Lashley got the advantage early, and knocked Truth to the floor with a forearm. Lashley followed him outside and threw Truth into the barricade before getting him back in the ring. Lashley worked Truth over some more and got a two count. Truth managed to get the upper hand and hit Lashley with the 5 Knuckle Shuffle. Truth missed the AA but hit a kick. Lashley recovered and faceplanted Truth.

Lashley waits for a Spear but Truth ends up dodging it and rolling him for the pin out of nowhere. Lashley has been eliminated and he’s furious.

Lashley attacks Truth after the bell and takes him to the floor to continue the beatdown. Lashley sends Truth into the steel ring steps and brings him back in for a big Spear. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Andrade, making his return from his WWE Wellness Policy suspension. The referee checks on Truth in the corner as Andrade takes his time getting to the ring.

Andrade hits the ring and stomps away. The referee backs him off but Truth is ready. Andrade drives a knee and goes to work on the shoulder and arm, which Truth is clutching. Andrade with an arm submission on the ropes now. Andrade keeps Truth grounded now. We see the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy on display at ringside.

Andrade hits the running double knees in the corner for a close 2 count. Fans try to rally for Truth. Truth resists the hammerlock DDT and backs Andrade into the corner. Truth ends up sending Andrade out to the floor. They bring it back in and Andrade focuses on the arm. Truth with a flying corkscrew right hand and a clothesline. Andrade rocks him with a kick. They collide and knock heads. Truth falls on top of Andrade and covers for the pin. Andrade has been eliminated.

Erick Rowan is out next with his mystery pet cage as Truth clutches his arm and the referee checks on him. Rowan enters and nails a big splash in the corner. Rowan slams Truth. Rowan drops an elbow in the middle of the ring. Rowan mounts Truth with big strikes. Truth somehow fights and sends Rowan out. Truth launches himself over the top to the floor to take Rowan back down. Rowan ends up using the steel ring steps a few times on Truth. The referee disqualifies Rowan and he has been eliminated.

Rowan snaps and brings Truth back in the ring for more punishment. Rowan grabs his pet cage and marches to the back as the referee checks on Truth again. Out next comes AJ Styles to a big pop. AJ gets fireworks for his entrance.

Truth swings wild and AJ laughs at him. Truth is hurt but AJ just mocks him and kicks him around. Fans chant AJ’s name as he continues to taunt Truth. AJ dances around some more and keeps Truth down. AJ with another kick and an elbow. The referee checks on Truth again. AJ with more dancing while Truth tries to recover on the mat. AJ kicks Truth in the back of the knee. The AJ chants continue, despite the heel antics. AJ rolls Truth into the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. Truth taps out and he’s been eliminated.

Out next comes the final competitor, Rey Mysterio. The music plays but Rey is nowhere to be seen. AJ is all smiles. The music starts back up but Rey doesn’t come out. The camera cuts backstage to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beating Rey down. AJ watches from the ring, smiling and laughing. Fans start chanting for The Undertaker. AJ takes the mic and says it doesn’t look like Little Rey will be getting up from that, so he wins by forfeit. AJ orders the referee to declare him the winner. He goes to ringside and orders Mike Rome to ring the bell and get his trophy. Rome says he was just informed that if AJ’s opponent doesn’t make it to the ring by the count of 10, AJ will be the winner. AJ and the crowd start counting with the referee. The camera cuts backstage again and we see Gallows down on the ground. We see someone toss Anderson down beside him. Black boots step into the screen and fans pop as it appears to be The Undertaker. The mystery man keeps walking as AJ argues with the referee. The familiar bells start to toll in the arena as the lights go out. Here comes The Undertaker to a huge pop.

AJ watches from the ring as The Undertaker makes his grand entrance. AJ throws a fit about this not being right. Taker enters the ring and stares him down. AJ puts his finger at Taker’s chest several times. He turns back around to a big chokeslam from Taker in the middle of the ring. Taker immediately crosses AJ’s arms and covers for the pin to win the first-ever Tuwaiq Mountain Gauntlet Match.

Winner: The Undertaker

– After the bell, Taker stands tall, still in his hat and coat, as his music hits. We go to replays. AJ looks up from the mat as Taker paces around the ring. We get another quick replay. Taker exits the ring, looks back at AJ, and then stops to look at the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy at ringside. Taker marches up the ramp as the fireworks go off around the arena. He stops at the stage and looks back at the ring. Taker turns back around and raises his fist in the air as the lightning strikes once again.

– We go backstage to The New Day. They are excited about The Undertaker and their upcoming title defense.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day

Back from a break and out first comes The Miz and John Morrison. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day are out next – Big E and Kofi Kingston. The fireworks explode as the champions head to the ring with a platter of pancakes.

Miz starts off with Big E and they go at it. Big E with a shoulder to drop Miz to one knee first, and another. Miz locks up from behind but Big E tosses him to the mat. Big E goes on and applies an abdominal stretch, spanking Miz as fans chant for The New Day. Big E drops Miz with another shoulder. Morrison tags in but Big E hits the belly-to-belly suplex. Kofi tags in for the double team on Morrison for a 2 count.

The New Day with more double teaming on Morrison. Morrison calls time out but uses that to send Big E to the floor. Miz with a kick to the face of Big E while the referee is distracted. Morrison launches himself to the floor to drop Big E with a corkscrew plancha. Morrison brings it back in and mounts Big E with right hands. Miz tags in for the double Gutbuster on Big E. Miz drops Big E with a boot to the face and covers for a 2 count. Miz grounds Big E as fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

Big E looks to turn it around but Miz dropkicks the knee out. Big E fights off both opponents from the corner but Morrison springboards in with a big double team kick for another 2 count. Morrison mounts Big E with strikes and more offense for a 2 count. Miz comes in but Big E drops him with the Uranage. Fans rally for The New Day now.

Kofi and Morrison tag in at the same time. Kofi flies in and unloads on Morrison. Kofi keeps control and hits a double stomp for another 2 count. Kofi kicks Morrison in the face. Kofi with the Boom Drop in the middle of the ring. Miz runs in but Kofi sends him back out. Morrison blocks a Trouble In Paradise. Morrison drops Kofi on his head and hits a running knee for a close 2 count. Morrison and Kofi tangle some more. Kofi hits SOS for a 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Big E tags but Morrison knocks him off the apron. Big E comes back and they hit a big double team move from the corner for a 2 count on Morrison. Miz launches Kofi into the barrier on the outside. Miz comes back in for a big DDT on Big E for a 2 count. Miz with the Yes Kicks while Big E on his knees. Big E catches a kick but Miz counters. Morrison tags back in and they hit a double team neckbreaker stomp combo. Morrison goes to the corner for Starship Pain but Big E moves.

Kofi tags in and stops Miz from tagging, knocking him off the apron. Morrison and Kofi go at it now. Big E is legal again. They go for the Big Ending double team and hit it in the middle of the ring but Miz breaks the pin up just in time. Kofi sends Miz back to the floor with a clothesline. Kofi runs the ropes and leaps over the top at Miz. Miz moves and Kofi lands hard on the floor. Miz ends up dropping Big E with a Skull Crushing Finale but he still kicks out at 2. Miz can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Miz with Yes Kicks to Big E in the corner now. Miz charges with the running knee, and another. Miz goes for a third running knee but Big E moves and Miz lands on the second turnbuckle. All four Superstars are down now.

Kofi tags in and goes to the top. Kofi comes off the top but Miz catches him. Kofi blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz for a 2 count. They tangle some more on the mat. Morrison nails Kofi with a steel chair shot from the floor while the referee isn’t looking. Miz uses a handful of tights and rolls Kofi up for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Miz and John Morrison

– After the match, The Miz and Morrison celebrate with the titles as the music hits. We go to replays. The new champs pose in the corner together as they raise the titles in the air.

– Back from a break and Byron Saxton interviews Seth Rollins and Murphy backstage. They are confident about retaining over The Street Profits tonight.

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

We go to the ring and out first comes Angel Garza. We see recent events leading to this match. His cousin Humberto Carrillo is out next as the fireworks go off.

Back and forth to start the match. Carrillo goes on and hits the flying headbutt from the top for a pop. Carrillo arm drags Garza out of the ring. Carrillo slides to the floor but Garza sends him to the apron into a handstand. Carrillo comes down with a scissors to send Garza back down on the floor. Carrillo runs the ropes in the ring and nails a suicide dive, sending Garza into the barrier.

Carrillo keeps control and nails a basement dropkick back in the ring. Garza kicks out at 1 again. Garza comes back with strikes and knees. Garza rips his pants off and rocks Carrillo in the corner. Garza takes Carrillo back down and grounds him with a submission. Garza breaks it, works Carrillo over and then applies a Camel Clutch in the middle of the ring. Carrillo breaks it and sends Garza to the floor. Garza comes right back in and they tangle. Carrillo with a jawbreaker, then a big kick to the mouth.

More back and forth now. Carrillo levels Garza for a close 2 count. Carrillo with boots to the face. Carrillo goes to the top but Garza climbs up in control. Garza ends up hitting a big dropkick in mid-air for another close 2 count. Carrillo counters a move and nails a superkick to the back of the neck. Garza stuns Carrillo again but Carrillo drops him with a right hand. Carrillo with a Destroyer but he can’t get the win. They’re both down on the mat again. Carrillo drags Garza over. Garza has a cut on his mouth it appears. Carrillo kicks Garza but Garza rolls him up out of nowhere for a 2 count. Carrillo comes right back with another kick to the face.

Carrillo drags Garza back to the corner and climbs up. Carrillo goes for the moonsault but lands on his feet and grabs Garza’s block. More back and forth and pin attempts now. Garza drops down and gets the pin on Carrillo out of nowhere.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza goes right to the floor and stands tall as his music hits. Carrillo holds the back of his head and looks on from the ring as we go to replays. Garza continues his celebration.

– Byron is backstage with Bayley. She says tonight isn’t just about making history, it’s about beating Naomi and proving once again that she is the best and the most dominant champion.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Back from a break and out first comes RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy as the lights and pyro go off. Out next are The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, as more pyro goes off.

The bell rings and Dawkins immediately hits a Spear on Murphy. Dawkins mounts Murphy with strikes. Ford tags in with a big dropkick. Dawkins yanks Rollins into the ring and they continue to unload on the champs. Rollins gets sent back to the floor. Ford goes at it with Murphy. Ford with a 1 count on Murphy. Ford fights in from the apron and nails a big kick to Rollins on the floor. Murphy takes advantage of the distraction and sends Ford from the apron into the Arabic announce table.

Rollins brings Ford back in and mounts him with right hands. Rollins stomps away on Ford now. Fans chant “burn it down!” as Rollins keeps Ford against the ropes. Rollins takes Ford back to the corner. Murphy comes back in to keep the kicks coming on Ford for a 2 count. Murphy keeps Ford grounded now. Ford fights both opponents out of their corner. Murphy stops Ford from tagging. Murphy with the Meteora to Ford for a close 2 count. Murphy sends Ford to the floor and shows off some. Rollins tags and launches Ford into the barrier as the referee counts.

Rollins brings Ford back in and keeps him down, talking trash to Dawkins. Rollins keeps Ford grounded in the middle of the ring now. Dawkins tries to rally for his partner. Rollins sends Ford to the floor. Rolins distracts the referee. Ford counters a cheap shot by Murphy and sends him into the barrier. Ford takes both opponents down on the outside as the referee counts and Dawkins gets hyped up for the tag.

Murphy drags Dawkins off the apron to prevent a tag. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow to Ford for another close 2 count. Rollins with a Buckle Bomb. Murphy with a kick for a 2 count on Ford. Murphy and Rollins go to double team Ford but he counters. Ford counters a backdrop by Rollins and in comes Dawkins off the hot tag. Dawkins unloads on both opponents. Dawkins with splashes in the corners for the champs. Dawkins drops Rollins with a bulldog for a pop. Dawkins launches Rollins and drops him on his head for a close 2 count. Ford tags in for the double team on Rollins in the corner. Ford drops Rollins on his face but Murphy breaks the 2 count up. Murphy sends Dawkins to the floor. Ford with a big enziguri to Murphy. Rollins rolls Ford up for a 2 count. Ford blocks a neckbreaker from Rollins and drops him with an enziguri.

Ford goes to the top and nails the big Frogsplash on Rollins but Murphy pulls him to the floor right before the 3 count. Dawkins launches Murphy over the Arabic announce table and he lands hard. Ford and Dawkins go to double team Rollins in the ring now. Rollins counters and sends Dawkins into the turnbuckles. Rollins kicks Ford and sends him out of the ring. Rollins grabs Dawkins and tags Murphy back in. They go to double team but Ford launches himself from the top. Rollins and Murphy go for a double Pedigree but the Profits counter and drop the champs with a double DDT.

Ford leaps out to the floor but Rollins and Murphy catch him, ramming him into the barrier. Dawkins comes off the apron to nail the champs at the same time. Dawkins slams Rollins face-first on the floor. Dawkins brings Murphy back into the ring but Rollins stops him. Murphy with a big knee to Dawkins off the distraction. Murphy distracts the referee, allowing Rollins to hit a big Stomp to Dawkins face-first on the apron. Murphy covers Dawkins for the pin to retain.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Murphy

– After the match, Rollins and Murphy stand tall with the titles as the music hits. We go to replays. Murphy and Rollins embrace and celebrate on the ramp as The Street Profits recover in the ring.

– Back from a WrestleMania 36 promo and we see how The OC defeated The Viking Raiders on the Kickoff pre-show earlier tonight.

– We get a look at the locker room door of Goldberg. He will be here tonight.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor

We go back to the ring and out first comes Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode. The intentional glitches with lights and circles flash across the screen as Roode and Ziggler head down the ramp. Out next comes hometown star Mansoor of WWE NXT. Mansoor comes out to a big pop and more fireworks.

Roode talks trash in Mansoor’s face before the bell and knocks him back into the corner. Mansoor ducks a clothesline and dropkicks Roode. The referee ejects Roode to the back and he’s not happy. The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and go to the corner. Ziggler backs off but kicks Mansoor in the gut. Ziggler takes Mansoor down and grounds him. Ziggler with more offenses and some showing off.

They lock up again, going back and forth. Mansoor grounds Ziggler in the middle of the ring. Ziggler fights up and out but Mansoor drops him with a shoulder. Mansoor yells at Ziggler and gets aggressive some. They tangle and Mansoor hits a standing moonsault for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Ziggler fights free and hits a dropkick in the middle of the ring. Ziggler rakes Mansoor’s face across the top rope. Ziggler takes Mansoor back down and drop an elbow. Ziggler keeps Mansoor grounded in the middle of the ring. Ziggler keeps control and rakes the eyes once again. Ziggler with more showing off and trash talking, taking Mansoor back to the mat face-first.

Mansoor fights up and out with strikes but Ziggler kicks the knee out. Ziggler with a neckbreaker. Ziggler puts one boot on Mansoor and poses for an arrogant pin attempt. Ziggler cuts Mansoor off and slams him face-first for another 2 count. Ziggler plays to the crowd and talks trash to the hometown star. Mansoor with a back elbow in the corner. Mansoor with a kick now.

Mansoor dodges the Fame-asser. Ziggler sends him to the apron but he fights back in. Mansoor launches himself over the top rope with a unique neckbreaker. Mansoor keeps the offense coming for another close 2 count. Mansoor goes to the top but Ziggler knocks him off. Ziggler with a big Zig Zag for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Ziggler can’t believe it. Ziggler cranks up for Sweet Chin Music. Mansoor dodges it and they tangle some. Ziggler rolls Mansoor for a close 2 count. Ziggler misses a big splash in the corner. Mansoor counters in the corner and drops Ziggler with an inverted Sliced Bread into a big DDT for a pop. Mansoor climbs back to the top and hits a moonsault wit the knees catching Ziggler in the ribs. Fans pop as Mansoor covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Mansoor

– After the match, Mansoor stands tall and goes to the corner to pose for his hometown crowd as his music hits. We go to replays. Byron is in the ring to interview Mansoor now. Mansoor takes the mic and speaks some in Arabic. He thanks everyone and said their voices carried him tonight, they picked him up and gave him hope when he had nothing left. Mansoor said last year Saudi Arabia proved to him that they were ready for their first WWE Superstar and tonight, Saudi Arabia proved to WWE that they are here to stay. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now. Mansoor speaks some more in Arabic to end the promo, all smiles as his music starts back up. Mansoor hits the ropes to pose for the hometown crowd some more. Mansoor heads up the ramp and stops to play to the crowd one more time.

– Back from a break and the announcers hype WWE Elimination Chamber.

– Cole sends us to a video package on tonight’s WWE Title match.

WWE Title Match: Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar

We go back to the ring and out first comes Ricochet. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is out next with Paul Heyman. Rome goes to do formal ring introductions but Heyman interrupts him and does his own for Lesnar. Heyman mentions the winner of this will go on to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Ricochet immediately goes for a dropkick but Lesnar manhandles him and sends him down. Lesnar delivers the first German suplex, and another. Lesnar goes on and scoops Ricochet for a third German. Lesnar stands over Ricochet and picks him up for a big F5 in the middle of the ring for the pin to get the easy squash win.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

– After the match, Lesnar stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Lesnar stops on the ramp and turns back around to look at the crowd, then heads to the back with Heyman.

– The announcers lead us to a video package for the Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin feud.

Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

We go back to the ring as the Steel Cage structure is lowered around the ring. Out first comes King Baron Corbin, carried to the ring on his caravan. Roman Reigns is out next to a big pop. Reigns is carrying a small chain in his hand. The pyro goes off as The Big Dog heads to the cage.

Reigns locks the cage to prevent anyone from going through the door and puts the key in his pocket. Corbin attacks Reigns from behind before they really start. Corbin works Reigns around and launches him face-first into the steel. Fans try to rally for Reigns as Corbin keeps control. Corbin ends up climbing the cage but Reigns is right behind him. Reigns with shots to the back. Reigns gets to the top. They switch positions as Corbin climbs for Reigns now. Corbin goes for a big powerbomb to the mat from up high but Reigns unloads on him with strikes. Reigns gets the upperhand and drops Corbin for a 2 count from the top. Reigns unloads in the corner as fans count along. Corbin runs into a big boot. Reigns with more big clotheslines in the corner as fans count with him.

Reigns goes for a Superman Punch but Corbin blocks it. Reigns avoids a chokeslam but Corbin comes right back with a Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin goes for the key in Reigns’ pants but Reigns stops him. More back and forth as they tangle. Corbin drives Reigns back into the mat for another 2 count. Corbin finally gets the key from Reigns’ pocket now.

Corbin keeps Reigns down and yells for the door to be opened. A referee opens it and Corbin crawls but Reigns slams the door into his head. They tangle some more and Reigns can’t hit the Superman Punch again as Corbin chokeslams him for another close 2 count. Corbin wraps the chain around his fist. Corbin mocks Reigns and goes for a Superman Punch of his own but Reigns blocks it and levels Corbin for a close 2 count.

They’re both down again. Corbin gets up first and slowly starts climbing the cage. Reigns comes from behind but Corbin elbows him. Reigns climbs up and meets Corbin at the top of the cage. They both sit on top of the cage and trade big shots. Reigns goes over the top of the cage and hangs on but Corbin drags him back over and stops him. More back and forth now. Reigns brings Corbin back down and crotches him on the top rope. Reigns with a big Superman Punch, and another while Corbin is trapped on top between the cage and the ropes. Reigns goes on and hits a big Superman Punch with the chain around his fist to get the win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns stands tall over Corbin as his music hits. The referee checks on Corbin. We go to replays. Reigns exits the cage and greets fans at ringside while making his exit. Reigns poses on the ramp again as the fireworks go off.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Naomi vs. Bayley

Back from a few breaks and out first comes Naomi as the fireworks go off. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is out next. We get formal ring introductions before the match.

The bell rings and they go at it. Naomi with an early tackle. Naomi with more offense and an uppercut. Naomi goes on and hits the split leg drop for a close 2 count. They lock up again and Bayley kicks her. Bayley focuses on the left arm and talks some trash. Bayley works Naomi over and looks a bit surprised as Naomi fighting back. Naomi with a big kick to the gut. Naomi goes on and hits the headscissors takedown. Naomi talks trash and ends up hitting a big corkscrew plancha on the floor. Bayley lands hard on her neck.

Naomi brings it back in and keeps control. Bayley turns it around and drops Naomi for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Bayley takes Naomi to the corner and unloads with kicks as the referee warns her. Bayley with more boots in the corner. Bayley keeps Naomi grounded now. Naomi fights out and rocks Bayley into the corner. Bayley fights back out and hits a snap suplex for a 2 count.

Bayley grounds Naomi with a headlock now. Bayley dominates some more and shows off but that allows an opening for Naomi. Naomi with a knee to send Bayley back. Naomi with a clothesline and a dropkick. Naomi with a jawbreaker now. Naomi keeps control and hits the big springboard kick for a pop. Bayley sends Naomi to the apron. Naomi springboards in and rocks Bayley for a close 2 count. Naomi keeps control and applies a submission but Bayley gets to the ropes to break it.

Naomi comes right back with stiff kicks. Bayley dodges a kick. Naomi with an over head kick and double boots to the face. Bayley catches her with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex out of nowhere for a 2 count. More back and forth on their feet now. Bayley drops Naomi for a 2 count. Bayley rocks Naomi with a big kick. Bayley with a back suplex. Naomi counters a move. Bayley comes right back with a running knee in the corner. Bayley goes to the top but Naomi rocks her from behind. Naomi goes for the split-legged moonsault but she lands hard as Bayley moves.

Bayley traps Naomi’s legs in the short she is wearing. Bayley uses that trap to drive Naomi face-first into a knee and the mat. Bayley covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley takes the title and rolls to the floor as her music hits. We go to replays. Bayley stands tall on the ramp and raises the title as Naomi recovers in the ring.

– The announcers hype tomorrow’s SmackDown and Monday’s RAW

– We get a video package for tonight’s main event.

WWE Universal Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

We go to the ring for the main event. The camera goes backstage as security knocks on the locker room door of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. They lead him to the stage and he stops as the pyro goes off. The lights go down next and out comes WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The red lasers fill the arena as The Fiend marches to the ring with his custom title and his lantern.

We get formal ring introductions before the match. The bell rings and Goldberg stares The Fiend down while he’s in the corner. They meet in the middle of the ring for a face off. Fans start chanting Goldberg’s name. Goldberg takes a few steps back. Wyatt takes his jacket off and Goldberg nails a big Spear. Wyatt kicks out and Goldberg is surprised.

Wyatt applies the Mandible Claw. Goldberg backs him into the corner. Goldberg with another Spear. Goldberg waits for Wyatt to get up and nails a third Spear. Wyatt is slow to get back up. Goldberg nails another Spear but Wyatt kicks out.

Wyatt sits right back up and applies the Mandible again, bringing Goldberg to his knees. Goldberg resists and breaks free with a headbutt and knees. Goldberg goes for the Jackhammer and hits it in the middle of the ring for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Universal Champion: Bill Goldberg

– After the match, Goldberg takes the title and poses in the corner as his music hits. The Fiend is already back up, staring at Goldberg from behind. Goldberg is still posing in the corner and doesn’t see The Fiend. The lights go out. The lights come back up and The Fiend is gone. Goldberg’s music resumes as he continues the celebration. We go to replays. The fireworks and pyro starts up again as Goldberg celebrates the big title win. WWE Super ShowDown goes off the air.

