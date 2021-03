The full spoilers are online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before and after tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The results are, per Wrestling Inc:

* Luther defeated Sonny Kiss. Jimmy Havoc came out and confronted Luther after the match.

* Britt Baker defeated Miranda Alize.

* The Dark Order defeated Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) and Michael Nakazawa.

* Private Party defeated Shawn Spears and Brandon Cutler