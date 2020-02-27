Dr. Tom Prichard

Real Name: Thomas Prichard

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 230 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 18, 1959

From: Pasadena, Texas

Resides: Houston, Texas

Pro Debut: 1978

Trained By: The Iron Sheik

Finishing Move: Piledriver

Biography

– Prichard has been known as many aliases in his career including Dr. X, (Bodydonna) Zip, Tom Price, Dr. Tom, Dr. Ben Casey & Flip. He has also been nicknamed Doctor of Desire.

– Prichard is the brother of Bruce Prichard.

– March 31, 1980, Prichard & Apollo Jalisco defeated Jack Evans & Ray Evans for the NWA Americas Tag Team Titles.

– In April, Prichard & Jalisco would lose the titles to Al Madril & Chief Running Hill.

– Later in the month Prichard & Jalisco would win back the titles bh defeating The Hood & The Spoiler.

– April 25th, Prichard & Jalisco would lose the titles to Jack Evans & Pampero Firpo.

– May 16th, Prichard & Al Madril would defeat Pampero Firpo & Jack Evans for the titles.

– In September, Prichard & Al Madril would lose the titles to Enforcer Luciano & Ox Baker.

– In November, Prichard & Al Madril would defeat Battleship Johnson & Walter Johnson to once again win the NWA Americas Tag Team Titles.

– December 12th, Prichard & Madril would lose the titles to The Assassin & John Tolos.

– February 13, 1981, Prichard & Chris Adams defeated El Mongol & Mike Masters for the vacant NWA Americas Tag Team Titles.

– March 13th, Prichard & Adams would lose the titles to The Davidson Brothers (John & Rick Davidson).

– May 23, 1984, Prichard & Brett Sawyer defeated Rip Oliver & The Assassin for the NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Titles.

– July 21st, Prichard & Sawyer lost the titles to Mike Miller & Mr. Ebony.

– August 18, 1984, Prichard & Brett Sawyer defeated Mr. Ebony & Mike Miller for the NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Titles.

– September 22nd, Jerry Grey would take the place of Brett Sawyer as tag team champion with Prichard.

– October 21st, Prichard challenged Ric Flair for the NWA Title.

– November 30th, Prichard & Jerry Grey would lose the NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Titles to Mr. Ebony & Mike Miller.

– March 3, 1986, Prichard defeated Tim Horner for the NWA United States Junior Title.

– March 21st, Prichard would lose the title back to Tim Horner.

– March 31st, Prichard would defeat Tim Horner to reclaim the title.

– April 28th, Prichard would lose the title to Tim Horner.

– May 10th, Prichard would defeat Tim Horner for the title once again.

– May 28th, Prichard would yet again lose the title to Tim Horner.

– October 6th, Prichard would defeat Roy Lee Welch to win the title once more.

– October 13th, Prichard would lose the title to Roy Lee Welch.

– Prichard would go on competing for the title up until May 1987 where he held the title 7x altogether.

– March 15, 1991, Prichard defeated Jeff Jarrett for the USWA Southern Heavyweight Title.

– April 12th, Prichard would lose the title to Jeff Jarrett.

– June 7th, Prichard defeated Bill Dundee for the USWA Texas Title.

– August 12th, Prichard would lose the title to Lord Humongous.

– August 19th, Prichard defeated Lord Humongous to regain the title.

– November 4th, Prichard defeated Eric Embry to win the USWA Title.

– November 9th, Prichard lost the title to Eric Embry.

– December 2nd, Prichard defeated Embry to win back the title.

– December 9th, Prichard would lose the title to Embry.

– February 8th, Prichard would yet again win the USWA Title by defeating Eric Embry.

– February 10th, Prichard lost the USWA Texas Title to Brian Christopher.

– March 10th, Prichard lost the USWA Title to Dr. Death.

– April 9, 1992, Prichard would form the Heavenly Bodies with Stan Lane.

– April 23rd, Heavenly Bodies defeated The Fantastics (Bobby & Jackie Fulton) to become the inaugural SMW Tag Team Champions.

– June 29th, Prichard defeated Brian Christopher for the vacant USWA Southern Title.

– July 20th, Prichard lost the title to Brian Christopher.

– July 27th, Prichard defeated Brian Christopher to win back the title.

– August 3rd, Prichard lost the title to Brian Christopher in a Loser Leaves Town Match.

– August 8th, Heavenly Bodies would lose the SMW Tag Team titles to The Fantastics in a Barbed wire steel Cage.

– August 10th, Heavenly Bodies defeated The Fantastics for the titles.

– November 13th, Heavenly Bodies would lose the titles to The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton) in a Hospital Elimination match.

– November 26th, Heavenly Bodies would defeat The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express in a Falls Count Anywhere to win the titles back.

– November 27th, Heavenly Bodies would lose the titles to The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express in a Texas Death Match.

– November 28th, Heavenly Bodies would defeat The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express in a Street Fight to win the titles back.

– November 29th, Heavenly Bodies would lose the titles to The Rock’n’ Roll Express in a Steel Cage.

– January 18, 1993, Heavenly Bodies defeated The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express for their 5th run as SMW Tag Team Champions.

– May 15th, Heavenly Bodies would lose the titles to The Rock’n’ Roll Express in a Loser of the Fall Leaves SMW. Jimmy del Ray would replace Stan Lane in the Heavenly Bodies afterwards.

– July 25th, The Heavenly Bodies defeated Bobby Who & Mike Bucci on WWF RAW.

– August 30th, Heavenly Bodies challenged The Steiner Brothers (Scott & Rick Steiner) for the WWF Tag Team Titles.

– September 27th, Heavenly Bodies defeated Mark Taylor & Scott Thomas on WWF RAW.

– November 24th, Heavenly Bodies defeated The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express for the SMW Tag Team Titles.

– February 18/19, 1994, Heavenly Bodies would lose the titles to The Rock’n’ Roll Express but would win them back the next day.

– February 21st, Prichard lost to Bret Hart on WWF RAW.

– April 1st, Heavenly Bodies lost the SMW Tag Team Titles to The Rock’n’ Roll Express.

– April 11th, Heavenly Bodies defeated Jason Headings & John Paul on WWF RAW.

– June 20th, Heavenly Bodies defeated Jim Powers & Russ Greenberg on WWF RAW.

– January 22, 1995, Prichard competed in the WWF Royal Rumble.

– March 13th, Heavenly Bodies challenged The Smoking Gunns (Bart & Billy Gunn) for the WWF Tag Team Titles.

– July 21st, Heavenly Bodies defeated Assault and Battery (Maxx Crimson & Jimmy Deo) for the PCW Tag Team Titles but would lose the titles to Assault and Battery the very next day.

– August 4th, Heavenly Bodies defeated The THUGs (Tracy Smothers & Dirty White Boy) for the SMW Tag Team Titles.

– August 7th, Heavenly Bodies defeated PG-13 (Wolfie D & JC Ice) for the USWA Tag Team Titles.

– August 13th, Heavenly Bodies competed in the SMW Carolina Cup.

– August 21st, Heavenly Bodies would vacate the USWA Tag Team Titles.

– December 9th, Heavenly Bodies competed in the Ultimate Jeopardy Steel Cage at ECW December to Dismember.

– December 17th, Prichard would change his name to Zip and form The Body Donnas with Skip (Chris Candido) in the WWF.

– March 31, 1996, The Body Donnas would defeat The Godwinns (Henry O. Godwinn & Phineas I. Godwinn) for the vacant WWF Tag Team Titles.

– May 19th, The Body Donnas would lose the titles to The Godwinns.

– September 23rd, The Body Donnas lost to Owen Hart & British Bulldog on WWF RAW.

– June 28, 1997, Prichard lost to Chris Candido on ECW Hardcore TV.

– In 2005, Prichard would win the Texas Heavyweight Title 2x.

– April 23, 2005, Prichard defeated Alyx Winters for the CWA National Title.

– May 13th, Prichard defeated Rick Steiner for the NWA Alabama Title.

– May 28th, Prichard lost the CWA National Title to Alyx Winters.

– October 8th, Prichard would lose the NWA Alabama Title to BG James.

– January 2007, Prichard was hired by the WWE to become the head trainer at Deep South Wrestling (DSW), which eventually close and be moved to Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

– May 30, 2012, Prichard was released by the WWE.

– October 12, 2014, Prichard & Kim Ray challenged Hot and Spicy (Axel Dieter Jr. & Da Mack) for the wXw Tag Team Titles.

– Prichard is the head coach for Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee. Which is owned by Glen Jacobs (Kane) & Tom Prichard.

– August 15, 2019, Prichard signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW) as a senior agent within the wrestling operations. He will also be a coach & coordinator.