WWE Performance Center to host March 11 episode of NXT on USA

The March 11 episode of NXT on USA Network will be filmed from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

There were rumors that the show might take place from Universal Studios but it looks like WWE is keeping things in-house for this one. WWE had to make way for another event at Full Sail University and the change of venue has been known to them for quite a while.

Tickets for the show were made available for free yesterday after NXT went off the air. Needless to say, it’s all sold out. This will be the second event taped from the Performance Center as WWE held Halftime Heat last year with PC trainees, family and friends in attendance.

WWE is marketing this as NXT Fan Appreciation Night.