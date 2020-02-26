Lance Archer is All Elite

All Elite Wrestling today confirmed the signing of Lance Archer.

Archer, 42, has wrestled for Impact Wrestling, WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and several other indie promotions throughout his career after making his debut 20 years ago. Archer joined TNA in 2004 and stayed there till 2009 before joining WWE in the same year. His stint in WWE did not lost long though as he was released a year later. His appearances were mainly on ECW and Superstars. He then joined NJPW in 2011 for four years before returning in 2017.

His signing with AEW was highly rumored over the past couple of weeks as the company continues to expand its ever-growing roster.

The former IWGP United States champion lost the title to fellow AEW star Jon Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14 last month.