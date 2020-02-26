2/25/20 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Atlanta, Georgia, and they run down the card for the show.

1. Jimmy Havoc defeated Marko Stunt (w/Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

Dasha Gonzalez returns to Dark and joins Tony Schiavone. They talk about The Dark Order and The Exalted One and then send it back to Excalibur and Taz.

2. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (w/Alex Reynolds and John Silver) defeated #STRONGHEARTS (T-Hawk and CIMA)

Gonzalez and Schiavone run down all of the upcoming AEW shows and cities.

3. Falls Count Anywhere Match

Joey Janela defeated Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford)

Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall are interviewed backstage. Marshall says it’s an honor to team up with Rhodes and Rhodes says they have a special weapon for tonight. He tells Leva Bates and Tully Blanchard to watch themselves.

4. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall (w/Brandi Rhodes) defeated Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears (w/Leva Bates and Tully Blanchard)