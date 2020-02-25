Undertaker Set to Return to WWE RAW on March 9th

According to PWInsider, The Undertaker has been “confirmed” for the March 9 edition of Raw. The Phenom is reportedly returning to TV to start the build for his planned WrestleMania 36 match.

As previously reported, the rumored matchup for The Undertaker for WrestleMania 36 will be against AJ Styles. WWE has not yet confirmed or announced the matchup yet.

Monday Night Raw on March 9 will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. As noted, the venue is advertising the return for WWE Hall of Famer Edge “to give a medical update on his condition.” The show will be broadcast live on the USA Network.