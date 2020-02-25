The Undertaker travels to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown

Despite not having a match on the card, The Undertaker has traveled to Saudi Arabia and is scheduled to be part of the Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Riyadh in some form or another. Multiple sources, including Dave Meltzer and John Pollock, confirmed that Taker was part of the WWE crew who took the charter flight yesterday following Raw.

Taker was absent from the last Saudi pay-per-view in November but did wrestle at Super ShowDown in June when he took on Goldberg in the main event. That match made headlines for all the wrong reasons but Taker returned to the ring a month later at Extreme Rules in a tag team match.

Speaking of Super ShowDown, Rusev did not travel to the Kingdom and will not be part of the Tuwaiq trophy gauntlet match. He was replaced by Rey Mysterio in the match which also has AJ Styles, Andrade, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, and Bobby Lashley.

There are seven matches scheduled for Super ShowDown so far including five title matches, one of which is for the Smackdown Women’s title.