Tammy “Sunny” Sytch gets her parole, released from jail

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was released from jail today, a month before her scheduled parole.

For the past year, Sytch has been jailed inside the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania following several run-ins with the law. Her lawyers fought to get her paroled and the judge agreed, originally setting the date for March 25. Sytch was locked up after missing a drug test and failing to report to her parole officer.

Sunny has yet to address her status publicly. Before going to jail, she was frequently active on both Facebook and Twitter.