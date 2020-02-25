Notes on Rusev and Matt Hardy
I do not believe Matt Hardy is re-signing with WWE https://t.co/5fESGkT8Tm
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 25, 2020
I did hear there was possible interest in making something work via NXT, but Matt Hardy appears to be on the way out when his WWE contract expires this weekend based on what I’ve been told by sources. https://t.co/upSoE6nSzo
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 25, 2020
Confirmed with sources that the reason Rusev was replaced at Super ShowDown was due to a minor back injury he’s working through.
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 25, 2020