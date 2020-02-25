2/24/20 WWE Raw Viewership

RAW: 2.21 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) February 25, 2020

Last week:

Monday Night Raw this week drew an average of 2,437,000 viewers, up 100,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast.

The show started strong with 2,671,000 viewers, then dipped slightly to 2,559,000 before falling big time to just 2,082,000 in the third and final hour. Raw lost a whopping 589,000 viewers from the first to the third hour.

Raw was #1, #2, and #4 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and was #6 in overall viewership for the night on cable.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

