Tammy “Sunny” Sytch to be released on parole next month after full year in jail

Tammy Sytch, the WWE Hall of Famer better known as Sunny, will be paroled from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 25 according to PWInsider.com. Her attorneys fought in court for her release last week and the judge has granted it.

Sytch has been arrested and in jail for a year after her previous parole was revoked after missing a drug test and then also failed to report to her parole officer. She was arrested and released multiple times before finally being incarcerated for a whole year with trouble in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Sunny was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and at one point was the most downloaded celebrity on the Internet back in the late 90s. Her life however has been on a downward spiral for several years with battles with addiction and despite help by WWE-sponsored rehabs, she failed to get back on her feet.