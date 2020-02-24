Notes on Being The Elite, Tyson Fury, WWE Super Showdown, more

– Being the Elite is promsing a “huge announcement” this week when the video drops. No tips were given.

– Bruce Prichard On “Something To Wrestling” Stated that Eddie Guerrero was booked to win the World Heavyweight Championship in a Triple Threat Match featuring Randy Orton and Batista at the SmackDown tapings Before he passed away.

– According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp WWE thought better of sending the entire roster to Saudi Arabia this time. Fightful has learned that numerous members of the Smackdown and Raw rosters are staying in the States.

– Dave Meltzer stated if Tyson Fury were to wrestle at Wrestlemania this year he could see two possible opponents. That being Triple H and King Corbin. They could easily set up a match due to Fury’s royal entrance last night. Corbin is the current King of WWE while HHH is the King of Kings.