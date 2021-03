Jennifer Decker

Real Name: Jennifer Lynette Sterger

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 108 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 29, 1983

From: Miami, Florida

Pro Debut: 2019

Biography

– Sterger received a bachelor’s degree from attending Florida State University. Whilst at Florida State, she and CJ ‘Lana’ Perry became known as some of the FSU Cowgirls

– Sterger posed for Maxim & Playboy while being the spokesperson for Sprint & Dr. Pepper.

– In 2008, Sterger began working for the New York Jets as the Gameday Host for the team.

– Sterger often appeared on ABC’s Race To March Madness

– In April 2010, Sterger began a stint as host of The Daily Line on Versus. The show was cancelled that November

– In 2011, Sterger worked as a reporter for Fuel TV.

– In December 2018, Sterger married former MLB star Cody Decker

– In 2019, Sterger began working for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in various on-air roles, appearing as Jenn Decker