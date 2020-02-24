Danny Cage
Real Name: Daniel McDonald
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 200 lbs.
Date of Birth: December 19, 1973
From: Cinnaminson Township, New Jersey
Resides: Palmyra, New Jersey
Pro Debut: 1998
Retired: 2005
Trained By: Larry Sharpe & Glenn Ruth
Biography
– Cage had a serious injury that effected his back which would result in him retiring in 2005.
– 2011, Cage took a co-ownership role of the Monster Factory, alongside Larry Sharpe. Cage would eventually become the full owner the same year.
– 2018 & 2019 seen the partnership with the Monster Factory & Ring of Honor for the ROH Dojo now located in Maryland. Other schools involved are Team 3D Academy & Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW).