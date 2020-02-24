Danny Cage

Real Name: Daniel McDonald

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 19, 1973

From: Cinnaminson Township, New Jersey

Resides: Palmyra, New Jersey

Pro Debut: 1998

Retired: 2005

Trained By: Larry Sharpe & Glenn Ruth

Biography

– Cage had a serious injury that effected his back which would result in him retiring in 2005.

– 2011, Cage took a co-ownership role of the Monster Factory, alongside Larry Sharpe. Cage would eventually become the full owner the same year.

– 2018 & 2019 seen the partnership with the Monster Factory & Ring of Honor for the ROH Dojo now located in Maryland. Other schools involved are Team 3D Academy & Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW).