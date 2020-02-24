AEW is taking Dynamite to Houston

AEW will have its Houston debut on April 29 with Dynamite live from the Fertitta Center on the campus of the University of Houston.

Formerly known as Hofheinz Pavilion, the Fertitta Center is an 8,000-seater multi-purpose arena home of the Houston Cougars men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Tickets for this show go on sale this Friday, February 28 at 11AM CST starting at $30. Tickets will be available at AEWTix.com.