WWE Reportedly Changing Up Top WrestleMania Matches

WWE is reportedly making some changes to its planned WrestleMania 36 card. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt and John Cena vs. Elias matches are being switched up. Those matches were previously reported to be in the works, but Meltzer said that they along with three or four other not-as-yet reported-on bouts have been changed. He added that every match currently set for Smackdown are “up in the air” and could be changed.

Cena is set to make his return to Smackdown this week, which will likely begin to set the stage for his WrestleMania opponent. Wyatt is scheduled to face Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown, and there is the possibility that Goldberg will defeat Wyatt for the WWE Championship and then move on to face Reigns for the title at the PPV although that is not confirmed by anyone as of yet.

Officially announced for the card thus far are:

* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Opponent TBD