WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 23, 2020 – St. Paul, Minnesota

1. Dominik Dijakovic defeated Damian Priest

2. Bianca Belair defeated Kayden Carter

3. Dexter Lumis defeated Rik Bugez

4. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Mia Yim and Tegan Nox

5. NXT North American Championship Match

Finn Balor defeated Keith Lee (c) (via disqualification)

6. Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes

7. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Chelsea Green (w/Robert Stone)

8. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Broserweights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne), The Velveteen Dream, and Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong)