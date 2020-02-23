Triple H and Stephanie attend the big fight in Vegas

Both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were ringside yesterday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to cheer on Tyson Fury in his boxing fight against Deontay Wilder, a match which Fury won in the seventh round. The Game also visited Fury in his locker room before the fight.

The Gypsy King had an entrance, well, fit for a king in a wrestling world, and also led the crowd signing in his post-match interview. Fury spent some time training at the WWE Performance Center when he was preparing for his match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel late last year. Fury has done a few WWE appearances so far and indicated he would like to do even more.

Triple H praised both Wilder and Fury for a great night of boxing and several WWE Superstars also joined in to congratulate Fury for his performance. Strowman also challenged Fury to try and get his Intercontinental title.