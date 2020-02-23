Filed to GERWECK.NET:

TITO SANTANA DEBUTING AS COMMISSIONER, SNITSKY RETURNING TO THE RING, 80’S WRESTLER SUNNY BEACH MANAGING FOR RETRO CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING

Tito Santana will be debuting as the Commissioner for Tommy Fierro’s new promotion Retro Championship Wrestling on April 24th in Totowa, NJ at the Totowa PAL. Former WWE Superstar Snitsky will also be returning to the ring at this show, which features a Retro Rumble (Royal Rumble style match) to crown the first ever Retro Championship Wrestling Champion. 80’s Wrestler Sunny Beach will also be debuting as a manager on this show. Crowbar, LA Smooth, Danny Inferno, Lance Anoa’i, Shockwave The Robot, Rhett Titus, and more. For tickets visit: https://pal80swrestling.eventbrite.com and visit RetroChampionshipWrestling.com