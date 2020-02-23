ROH launching a new weekly show

Ring of Honor is debuting a new show soon

The company announced the creation of “Wildcard Wednesday,” a weekly series that will see wrestlers in ROH’s roster be selected at random and have to team together in tag matches. This means wrestlers on opposing factions and some who have never interacted with each other inside an ROH ring could be teaming together.

Matches will be taped at ROH shows and air on the company’s YouTube channel and on HonorClub. The first matches for the new series will take place at the Bound By Honor and Gateway To Honor events taking place on February 28 and 29, respectively.