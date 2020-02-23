Meltzer: “It’s a real shame Joe can’t stay healthy”

Dave Meltzer talked about Samoa Joe’s latest injury and how some are worried that he may now be susceptible to concussions.

Meltzer confirmed what Ryan Satin had heard that Samoa Joe injured himself on the set of a WWE commercial going through a table. He suffered his second concussion in a three week period.

When something like that occurs it takes a long while before you are cleared again. Corey Graves and Daniel Bryan are some of the wrestler whom had to retire due to concussions.

Meltzer added “It’s a real shame Joe can’t stay healthy he’s money on the mic and his feud with Brock Lesnar could have gone longer three years ago. Instead it was just one and done.”