Jericho Tells Hardy to ‘Stay Home,’ Hardy Responds With ‘Worry About Yourself’

AEW star Chris Jericho and still current WWE Superstar Matt Hardy had a brief exchange on social media this weekend. As previously reported, Matt Hardy shared a video over the weekend addressing Randy Orton’s recent attack on him and showcased why he’s “truly unkillable.” In the Instagram post of the clip, AEW World champion Chris Jericho wrote in the comments, “Stay home Matt…,” with a thumbs down emoji. Hardy later responded to Jericho’s comment.

Hardy wrote, “I’ll go or stay wherever I want. Worry about yourself.” Even former WCW World Heavyweight champion David Arquette commented on the video, writing, “SAME HERE! #youcannotkilldavidarquette” You can see that exchange by clicking on the “comments” section in the embedded post below: