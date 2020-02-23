Dustin Rhodes Unboxes His New AEW Figure

The Natural Dustin Rhodes commented on the design of his new “Unrivaled” action figure that was released at this weekend’s New York Toy fair. Rhodes states, “The tattoo detail is unbelievable, it has a picture of my daughter on the side, and now, her and I share an action figure,” Rhodes said. “I’ve gone full circle with the ‘Dustin Rhodes’ coming back—on the forearm it says ‘perseverance’ and that lets you know of the trials and tribulations that I’ve gone through in my life.”