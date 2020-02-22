Titan Games champ Emily Andzulis debuts in NXT

Former Titan Games competitor Emily Andzulis made her NXT debut yesterday at a non-televised live event in Ocala, Florida. She teamed up with Catalina Garcia and Rita Reis in a losing effort against Indi Hartwell, MJ Jenkins, and Deonna Purrazzo.

Andzulis, who is 27 years old, was the first female champion of the Titan Games NBC show which is hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and after the show she enrolled into the Knoxville JPWA wrestling school, a school which is run by Tom Prichard and Glenn “Kane” Jacobs.

The massage therapist had a tryout with WWE in April of last year before joining the wrestling school. She was offered a WWE developmental deal last month and is now training full time at the WWE Performance Center.