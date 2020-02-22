Sareee

Real Name: Sari Fujimura

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 132 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 31, 1996

From: Itabashi City, Tokyo (Japan)

Pro Debut: April 17, 2011

Trained By: Kaoru Ito, Kyoko Inoue & Kyoko Hamaguchi

Finishing Move: German Suplex

Biography

– Fujimura is also known as Yuni.

– When Fujimura debuted in pro wrestling in April 17, 2011 she was only 15.

– Fujimura worked for the promotion Diana early in her career, making it 6 years during her first stint with the promotion where she also competed in various other promotions.

– April 17, 2011, Sareee would lose to Meiko Satomura in her debut match; which was also the debut show for the promotion Diana.

– October 27th, Sareee alongside Kaoru Ito & Kyoko Inoue competed in the Dantai Taikou Flash Tournament as Team DIANA.

– January 28, 2013, Sareee & Kyoko Inoue competed against Tomoko Watanabe & Kaoru Ito for the vacant World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Tag Team Titles.

– May 5th, Sareee challenged Manami Katsu for the JWP Junior & Princess of Pro Wrestling Titles.

– January 11, 2014, Sareee challenged Cherry for the Union Pro Fly to Everywhere Title.

– April 20th, Sareee defeated Manami Katsu for the JWP Junior & Princess of Pro Wrestling Titles.

– July 27th, Sareee would retain the titles against Kaho Kobayashi.

– August 17th, Sareee would lose the titles to Rabbit Miu.

– October 5th, Sareee challenged Manami Toyota for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Title.

– December 23rd, Sareee & Jaguar Yokota defeated KAORU & Mima Shimoda for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Tag Team Titles.

– March 22, 2015, Sareee & Jaguar would retain the titles against Mask de Sun & Keiko Aono.

– April 5th, Sareee & Jaguar would defend the titles against Eri & Command Bolshoi.

– September 15th, Sareee & Jaguar would vacate the titles due to Jaguar breaking away from the group.

– December 25th, Sareee & Meiko Tanaka won the WAVE Young OH! OH! Tag Team Tournament.

– December 27th, Sareee won the Diana 40th Dojo Show One Night Tournament.

– January 31, 2016, Sareee & Meiko Tanaka competed in the JWP Tag League The Best ’16.

– June 2nd, Sareee competed in the Catch the WAVE ’16 (Red Block).

– January 22, 2017, Sareee & Kaho Kobayashi challenged CRYSIS (Megumi Yabushita & Chikayo Nagashima) for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Tag Team Titles.

– June 4th, Sareee was defeated by Misaki Ohata in the Semi final of the Cath the WAVE ’17.

– May 5, 2018, Sareee challenged Kyoko Inoue for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Title.

– May 17th, AttractioN’s (Yuni & Kon) challenged Azure Revolution (Risa Sera & Maya Yukihi) for the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles.

– July 22th, Sareee defeated Kyoko Inoue for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Title.

– December 20th, Sareee would lose the title to Aja Kong.

– January 6, 2019, Sareee challenged Chihiro Hashimoto for the Sendai Girls Title.

– February 11th, Sareee challenged Aja Kong for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Title.

– May 12th, Sareee defeated Aja Kong for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Title.

– June 8th, Sareee defeated Chihiro Hashimoto for the Sendai Girls Title.

– July 7th, Sareee would retain the title against DASH Chisako.

– August 24th, Sareee & Takumi Iroha challenged Kaoru Ito & Tomoko Watanabe for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Tag Team Titles.

– October 13th, Sareee would lose the Sendai Girls Title to Chihiro Hashimoto.

– November 12th, Sareee & Nanami competed in the Sendai Royal Tag Tournament ’19.

– January 4, 2020, Sareee lost the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana Title to Ayako Sato.

– February 22nd, Sareee announced at a Diana event that she had signed with the WWE, but would not join the promotion until the following year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

– On November 27, Sareee & Yoshiko defeated Arisa Nakajima & Tsukasa Fujimoto to win the SEAdLINNNG Tag Team Titles