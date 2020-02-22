Notes on Matt Hardy, a NXT debut, and a new WWE signing

Feb 22, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– Matt Hardy Posts Another Video About Being Unkillable

Sareee Announces She Has Signed With WWE

During today’s World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana event, Japanese women’s wrestler, Sareee, announced that she has signed with WWE (via Yahoo! Japan). She will be moving to the United States to begin her WWE career starting next month.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sadie Gibbs

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal