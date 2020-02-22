Kairi Sane gets married

Current WWE Women’s Tag Team title holder Kairi Sane got married today in Japan.

In a message, Sane wrote, “Today I’d like to announce that I got married to my fiancé on Feb 22, 2020. We had a long distance relationship from the beginning of our long journey, but he was always been there for me through thick and thin and I knew I wanted to live the rest of my life with him.”

The 31-year-old former NXT champion has been working with WWE and living in the United States since 2017.

While she said she will continue working hard to become that wrestler who can bring happiness and smiles to people, Sane wrote that she’s also looking forward to help build a family filled with laughter and joy with a man who she respects deeply.