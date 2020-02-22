Brian Cage: “I am not a big fan of intergender wrestling”

Via Chris Featherstone:

Brian Cage returned to the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, this time live via video. Cage discussed his injury status, projected return timeline, his views on intergender wrestling, Undertaker vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania “is a waste of AJ’s talent,” and more.

0:00 – Intro

6:59 – Brian Cage provides injury update, projected return timeline

9:07 – Brian Cage reveals which match he got injured in

14:07 – Brian Cage shares experience working with WWE

16:58 – Brian Cage on winning the Impact World Championship

20:03 – Brian Cage on potential Undertaker vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania

20:41 – Brian Cage on Joey Ryan turning down NXT and AEW

22:41 – Brian Cage: “I am not a big fan of intergender wrestling”

27:48 – Brian on which promotion has the best production value

42:12 – Commissioners and General Managers in WCW and WWE in the 1990s and early 2000s

49:22 – Test was one of the most underrated wrestlers in WWE

56:58 – Vince McMahon stepping away from day to day operations?

1:01:32 – #NXTTakeOver: Portland review

1:18:45 – Should Big E turn heel? Who is the best heel in pro wrestling right now?

1:30:13 – Rumored class of #WWEHOF 2020 revealed

1:39:07 – Undertaker rumored to compete against AJ Styles at WrestleMania

1:40:30 – WWE considering bringing back #SummerSlam to the UK

1:42:10 – Most stereotypical African-American gimmicks in WWE history