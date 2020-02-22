AEW News and Notes

– Cody update…

As first reported by @CodyRhodes on his IG account https://t.co/KR72d2zpot And confirmed by @DocSampson13 . Due to Cody’s foot hitting the mat after landing the moonsault, he has a: Non-displaced fracture of distal phalanx R great toe. His status: Cleared for action as tolerated.

The Toy Fair…

Hangman @theAdamPage sees his #AEW action figure for the first time at Toy Fair

Announced for next week's Dark…

Watch #AEW Dark every Tuesday 7e/6c on YouTube

Next week on #AEWDark – it'll be @TheKipSabian w/ @thePenelopeFord vs. @JANELABABY in a #FallsCountAnywhere match!

also announced…

Next week in #AEWKansasCity it's The Butcher & the Blade vs. Best Friends!

Next week in #AEWKansasCity it's The Butcher & the Blade vs. Best Friends!

Get your tickets or watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday night on TNT 8e/7c.

