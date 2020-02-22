AEW News and Notes
– Cody update…
As first reported by @CodyRhodes on his IG account https://t.co/KR72d2zpot And confirmed by @DocSampson13. Due to Cody’s foot hitting the mat after landing the moonsault, he has a: Non-displaced fracture of distal phalanx R great toe.
His status: Cleared for action as tolerated.
—-
– The Toy Fair…
#Hangman @theAdamPage sees his #AEW action figure for the first time at @ToyFairNY @WickedCoolToys pic.twitter.com/6tS3h5iURA
The #InnerCircle’s @Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_Powerful are here at @ToyFairNY representing #AEW and @WickedCoolToys pic.twitter.com/iNHru7vnmM
—-
– Announced for next week’s Dark…
Next week on #AEWDark – it'll be @TheKipSabian w/ @thePenelopeFord vs. @JANELABABY in a #FallsCountAnywhere match!
Watch #AEW Dark every Tuesday 7e/6c on our @YouTube channel at https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/E9dIcdgrQH
also announced…
Next week in #AEWKansasCity it's The Butcher & the Blade vs. Best Friends!
Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jp2qJ9R2Lm
