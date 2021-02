2/21/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown on FOX last night pulled in 2,490,000 viewers, an increase of just 9,000 viewers from last week’s show off 2,542,000 viewers in the first and 2,438,000 viewers in the second hour. The show topped the important demos on the night across network TV but as always only beat The CW in overall viewership.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2020 Wrestling TV Viewership grid