WWE SmackDown Report – 2/21/2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a quick teaser for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. He warns The Fiend that he is next. We cut to the standard SmackDown intro.

– We’re live from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona as the pyro explodes. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s line-up. They also announce a Symphony of Destruction match with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman and Elias. Musical instruments will be surrounding the ring.

The Usos and The New Day vs. Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, John Morrison and The Miz

We go right to the ring and out first comes The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos talk about missing last week and go into taking shots at John Morrison and The Miz. They then bring out SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Big E. The two teams trade praise for each other until Big E points out they have one more title reign, and that makes The New Day better. This turns to words of friendly competition between the two teams. The music hits and out comes Miz and Morrison. They take shots at the other two teams in the ring, and say they should be jealous because Miz and Morrison are the best. Miz references how Dolph Ziggler crashed Otis’ Valentine’s Day date with Mandy Rose, and then introduces him. Ziggler comes out with Robert Roode. The Usos don’t want to wait, they want to get this party started now. The two sides get ready to start as fans cheer them on. We go to a commercial.

Back from the break and Jey starts off with Ziggler. There’s chaos and interference attempts early on. Back and forth for a few minutes to start. Kofi gets dumped to the floor by Morrison, then Miz follows up with a big boot to the face while the referee was distracted by Roode on the apron. Miz launches Kofi into the barrier now. The heels with more cheap shots to Kofi as Big E tries to come help but the referee stops him. Miz brings it back in for a 2 count. Morrison tags in and double teams Kofi for a 2 count.

Morrison works Kofi over but quickly tags in Roode to keep him down. Roode taunts Kofi’s partners and grounds him, making Kofi stare at his partners. Kofi keeps going for the tag but Roode rakes at his eye to send him back to the corner while Ziggler distracts the referee. The referee is distracted again by The Usos, allowing the heels to triple team Kofi while he’s down in the corner. Fans boo. Kofi tries to leap for a tag but Morrison rocks him and takes him to the top, talking trash.

Kofi knocks Morrison to the mat. Kofi fights Ziggler away on the apron but Morrison runs up and kicks Kofi in the head, knocking him from the top down to the floor. We go to commercial with Kofi face-down on the outside.

Back from the break and Ziggler nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Kofi tries to fight back but Ziggler drops him in the corner, then takes a cheap shot to knock Jimmy off the apron. Roode tags in but Kofi launches Ziggler to the floor to block the double team. Kofi takes Roode out. Big E finally gets the tag. Big E unloads on everyone as Miz tags in. Big E slams Miz and dances over him, then hits the running splash in the middle of the ring. Fans rally Big E now.

Miz blocks the Big Ending. Morrison tags in but Big E thrusts him with a shoulder. Big E runs for the Spear to end Morrison off the apron to the floor but Morrison knees him. They tangle and Big E slams Morrison with the Uranage. Morrison kicks out at 2. The screen starts flickering as it did last week.

Morrison and Big E go at it. Morrison with a Shining Wizard and a standing Shooting Star Press but Kofi breaks the pin up. Kofi stops a Skull Crushing Finale and sends Miz to the floor. Morrison takes out Kofi with a corkscrew splash. Roode and Jimmy are legal now. Jimmy sends Miz out. Roode and Uso trade pin attempts. Ziggler and Roode hit the double team Spinebuster and Zig Zag to Uso but that’s not enough. The chaos continues with everyone involved. More finishers and counters continue. Jimmy gets the pin on Roode after a superkick in the middle of the ring.

Winners: The Usos and The New Day

– After the match, the winners celebrate as the music hits.

– Drew Gulak stops Daniel Bryan backstage. Gulak says he noticed Bryan had some holes in his game, so he’s prepared a PowerPoint presentation to help him. Bryan isn’t taking this serious it appears. Gulak says he got pointers from watching Bryan’s match with The Fiend, his recent tag team match and the match with Heath Slater. Slater appears and he’s furious because Bryan beat him when he wasn’t ready. He also made Slater’s kids cry. Slater has his fists up and he wants another match. He goes on and Bryan asks him if he’s ready now. He sure is. Bryan tells Gulak to help Slater out, then walks off. Gulak says they’ve got a lot of work to do.

– Still to come, Goldberg is here. Also, fallout from Otis’ ruined Valentine’s Day date with Mandy Rose. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see a video package on recent events between Otis and Mandy Rose, including how Otis was brokenhearted after showing up to their Valentine’s Day date to see Dolph Ziggler standing at their table with Rose. Rose and Sonya Deville are backstage talking now when Tucker walks up. He says Rose hurt his boy. She says this is not the time. He just wants to talk. Tucker says Rose agreed to go with Otis on a date and then she invited Ziggler. He talks about how rough Otis is taking it. She says she invited Ziggler when Otis didn’t show up. Tucker asks why then did she send a text message saying she was running late. Rose is confused about that and it seems she didn’t send the text. Maybe Ziggler set Otis up? Tucker goes on about how sweet Otis is and then has some tense words for Rose. He walks off. Sonya says maybe Mandy dodged a bullet because she did have fun with Ziggler. Rose says yes but she was kind of looking forward to going out with Otis, but oh well. Deville says Ziggler is more like Rose’s type anyway. Rose might not be so sure of that.

– Cole sends us backstage to Renee Young for her sitdown interview with Lacey Evans. She talks about taking the Royal Rumble loss to SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley hard as a Marine. They talk about Bayley and Sasha Banks being bullies. Evans says she’s changed and made progress with her own self because she first saw how much of a bully she was when she saw Banks and Bayley picking on her own daughter. Evans says it’s a new her, she’s changed. Renee asks what’s next. She has her eyes on the Elimination Chamber and her goal is to become champion at WrestleMania 36. Evans is all friendly smiles as they say a few words to wrap the interview.

Symphony of Destruction Match: Braun Strowman and Elias vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring as we see staffers placing various large musical instruments around the ringside area. Cesaro is out first, carrying a guitar case. Shinsuke Nakamura is out next with Sami Zayn, who is carrying a ukulele. Cesaro, Zayn and Nakamura hit the ring together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the instruments at ringside, including a large piano. The announcers show us what happened between these two teams last week. Out next comes Elias with his guitar. Elias says he doesn’t even know who has his back but he wants to know who wants to walk with Elias. Elias says one thing will stay the same as we go into WrestleMania 36 – WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Fans repeat it with him. Elias begins his latest song and gets fans to clap along. He transitions into an introduction for his partner, and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman for a pop. Strowman is carrying the big stand-up bass that he used on Elias in the first-ever Symphony of Destruction match back in 2018.

The bell rings and Nakamura starts off with Elias. Nakamura strikes first and goes to work but Elias drops him with an elbow to the nose. Elias with a chop and more strikes. Elias drives Nakamura down with a hip toss. Sami throws a tambourine in but Elias grabs it first and uses it in the corner. Elias beats Nakamura around with the tambourine. Nakamura turns it around but Elias ducks a tambourine shot and drops Nakamura with a jumping knee, sending Nakamura to the floor.

Elias grabs a kick-drum but Cesaro blocks it. Strowman comes from behind and takes it from Cesaro’s hands, smashing it over his head and around his body. Sami ends up coming from behind with the ukulele but it does nothing to Strowman. Strowman chases Sami around the ring but Nakamura leaps at him out of nowhere, taking the big man down on the outside. Nakamura smiles at the fallen Monster as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias blocks a cow bell shot, using it on Cesaro. There’s a table standing up on the floor now. Cesaro knocks Elias from the apron, putting him through the table as Sami cheers him on. Strowman comes running over, flattening his opponents and sending them into the barrier.

Strowman launches Cesaro over the announce table head-first to the floor. Fans cheer Strowman on. Strowman slams Nakamura face-first into the steel steps, then the barrier. Cesaro comes over with a guitar but Strowman blocks it and chokeslams him on the apron. Strowman goes for the bass but Sami comes from behind with a big keyboard shot across the back. Sami tips the bass over and orders Cesaro and Nakamura around. Cesaro and Nakamura send Strowman crashing through the bass with a double suplex. Cesaro covers on the floor but Strowman kicks out at 2.

Elias comes over and fights Nakamura off. They tangle some with instruments and Nakamura lands a big kick to the head on the floor. Nakamura charges with a Kinshasa to send Elias into the gong, but Elias moves and Elias kicks the gong. Elias sends Nakamura into the timekeeper’s area, then blocks a guitar shot from Cesaro. Elias fights Cesaro off and smashes the guitar over him as fans pop.

Elias places Cesaro on a table as fans chant for him. Elias goes to the top but Nakamura stops him. Strowman recovers and tosses Nakamura over the announce table. Elias goes back up and nails a flying elbow drop through Cesaro on the table. As soon as Elias hits that for a big pop, Strowman scoops Nakamura for a running powerslam from the top of the announce table, into the piano. Nakamura lands hard and Strowman gets the pin.

Winners: Elias and Braun Strowman

– After the match, Strowman and Elias return to the ring to celebrate. We go to replays. Strowman raises the title and they hit the corners to pose. We see Nakamura receiving medical attention at ringside next to the piano.

– We get a video package on the Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin feud to hype their Steel Cage match at WWE Super ShowDown.

– King Corbin is backstage when Kayla Braxton approaches him for comments on Super ShowDown. Corbin says this will be the end of Roman Reigns, the end of the facade that he is the locker room leader and the face of WWE. Corbin goes on knocking Reigns and The Usos. He says the fact is that Reigns has never beat him in a one-on-one match, which is why he will take him out next week in the Steel Cage, using the chain-link on his face. Corbin says after that, he will replace Reigns on the posters and the billboards. Corbin goes on about how everyone will bow to him as the King after next week.

– Cole hypes Goldberg’s appearance again.

– We see Carmella and Naomi backstage warming up.

– Still to come, The Bella Twins will be on “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Alexa Bliss for the latest edition of her “A Moment of Bliss” segment. She welcomes us to a special Hall of Fame edition of her show.

Bliss goes over the names announced for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class so far – Batista and the nWo. She then announces The Bella Twins for the Hall of Fame. She brings out Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, who are both pregnant. Fans cheer them on as Bliss congratulates them. Nikki talks about how grateful they are and says they wouldn’t be where they are and would not have broken the barriers they did over the years if it weren’t for their Bella Army. Brie agrees and gives praise to the women’s division for how they continue to raise the bar. Brie also mentions how grateful they are. They bring up their pregnancies and how they’re a week and a half apart. Brie says with that and Nikki’s engagement, the Hall of Fame induction is just the cherry on top of a great year. They go on and thank the fans some more, and say they better see the Bella Army in Tampa for the induction ceremony. The music hits and they celebrate some until Daniel Bryan’s music hits. Bryan comes out with their daughter Birdie. He greets The Bellas and hands the kid over to his wife. Bryan heads to the ring as a “Yes!” chant starts up. Back to commercial.

Heath Slater vs. Daniel Bryan

Back from the break and Daniel Bryan waits in the ring. Heath Slater is out next.

Back and forth to start the match while Drew Gulak is on commentary, talking about pointers he’d have for Bryan. Bryan takes control and goes to the corner. Bryan goes on and comes off the top from a counter but lands bad on his knee. Slater kicks the knee and drops Bryan with a DDT for a close 2 count.

Slater goes to the top for a splash but Gulak tries to talk him out of it, waving him down from the announce table. Slater ignores the advice and misses the splash. Bryan recovers and comes back as fans chant “yes!” again. Bryan delivers the Yes Kicks. Bryan goes on with more chants and delivers a big knee but Slater catches him and rolls him up for a 2 count. Bryan comes back with the running knee to get the pin.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

– After the match, Bryan celebrates and leads a “Yes!” chant.

– The screen flickers some more as we see Mandy Rose backstage waiting for her car to pick her up. Dolph Ziggler walks up and offers her a ride as he has his car with him tonight. Mandy says sure and leaves with Ziggler. We see Otis emerge from behind a stack of production cases, apparently he was watching Rose. Otis looks angry as we go back to commercial.

#1 Contender’s Match: Naomi vs. Carmella

We go back to the ring for tonight’s #1 contender’s match as Naomi makes her way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins are announced for WWE Backstage. We cut to a backstage pre-recorded promo from Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior knocks Shorty G and Apollo Crews for trying to come at him last week. Sheamus says the problems for SmackDown are far from over and now it’s time for him to start hunting bigger prey. It’s time to end this infestation once and for all, to exterminate every rat in the locker room. Sheamus says he will do that in the biggest trap of them all when he enters the Elimination Chamber. We cut to G and Crews in the locker room. G talks about Sheamus being a bully and that making him sick. G isn’t backing down and Crews shouldn’t either. Crews says he doesn’t need G’s little pep talk. He says G can handle Sheamus his way, he will handle business his own way. Crews walks off. We go back to the ring and Naomi finishes her entrance as SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley watches from ringside with her title. The winner of this match will challenge Bayley in Saudi Arabia next Thursday at WWE Super ShowDown. Out next comes Carmella as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Carmella gets pyro on her way to the ring as Cole shows us events that led to this match.

The bell rings and they do a handshake in the middle of the ring but Naomi takes Carmella down to the mat immediately, grounding her with a headlock. Carmella fights free and they get back to their feet. Naomi runs the ropes and drops Carmella with a back elbow through the air. Carmella shows off and taunts some before they lock back up with Bayley watching closely. Naomi with a backslide for a 2 count. Naomi counters out of the corner and hits a running low clothesline for a 2 count. More back and forth and pin attempts with counters as they tangle on the mat.

Carmella comes back and sends Naomi flying with the head scissors. Carmella tosses Naomi out to the floor. Carmella runs for a suicide dive but Naomi meets her at the ropes with a kick to the face. Naomi fights back in and hits a crossbody for a close 2 count. Naomi goes to the second rope but Bayley distracts from the apron. Carmella takes advantage and slams Naomi to the mat for another close pin attempt. Naomi goes to the floor for a breather. Bayley trash talks Naomi in her face as fans boo her. The referee ejects Bayley to the back. Bayley throws a fit at ringside as the boos continue. Carmella takes advantage of the distraction at ringside, running the ropes to nail a dive on Naomi. Carmella stands over Naomi on the outside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Naomi drives Carmella over her knee for a 2 count. They trade strikes but Naomi unloads with kicks. Carmella counters and levels her for another pin attempt. Carmella talks some trash in Naomi’s face while they’re on their knees. They trade strikes. Naomi gets the upperhand but Carmella counters and levels Naomi for another close 2 count. More back and forth. Naomi with a jawbreaker and a big springboard kick that barely connects. Carmella goes to the floor to regroup but Naomi launches herself over the top rope with a corkscrew plancha, taking Carmella back down on the floor. Naomi brings it back in the ring for a close 2 count.

Carmella dodges a move in the corner and Naomi hits the turnbuckles. Carmella with a crossbody from the top for a close 2 count. Carmella keeps fighting and goes for a suplex in from the apron but Naomi resists her. Naomi kicks from the apron. Naomi launches herself in and with a sunset flip for a 2 count. Carmella tries to escape to regroup. She rolls Naomi for another 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Carmella locks in the Code of Silence submission out of nowhere as fans start cheering them on. Naomi finally gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Carmella ducks a kick. Naomi catches a kick. They go on and Naomi drops Carmella with a Rear View for a close 2 count.

Naomi drags Carmella to the corner but misses the split-legged moonsault. Carmella kicks Naomi in the face for another 2 count. Carmella shows some frustration now. Naomi with a big knee to the jaw in the corner. Naomi comes off the top and nails a Blockbuster. Naomi goes for the split-legged moonsault again and this time hits it for the pin to win and earn the title shot in Saudi Arabia.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Naomi

– After the match, the music hits as Naomi begins celebrating. Cole confirms Naomi vs. Bayley for Super ShowDown. Naomi and Carmella have a show of respect before Naomi goes back to celebrating.

– We see security outside of Goldberg’s door. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another promo for John Cena’s return next Friday night.

– We go back to the ring for the main event segment. The familiar music starts up as we see security backstage at the locker room door of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. They knock and out he comes. Goldberg marches to the ring and stops for the usual pyro.

Goldberg hits the ring as fans chant his name and cheer him on. Goldberg says damn it’s good to be back. It’s been a long time since he’s said this in the ring at SmackDown, so he’s going to take his sweet time and enjoy it. He addresses WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to a pop. Goldberg says whoever and whatever you are, know this – I’m ready. The Firefly Fun House music interrupts as we see Wyatt on the big screen. He’s startled as he was busy coloring in some of the eyes on the photos hanging up on the wall. Wyatt starts with the jokes and mind games but Goldberg isn’t here for those games, he knows Wyatt and he’s ready to end him.

Wyatt says Bill doesn’t know him at all and he’s not taking anything. Wyatt wants them to get to know each other before Super ShowDown. He introduces some of his special friends – the various Firefly puppets. Last but certainly not least, Wyatt knows someone who has been dying to meet Goldberg, he says with a more serious tone. The lights go out in the arena and then they come back on. Goldberg takes the mic and says it must be The Fiend, and he must be right behind him. Goldberg turns around and as he predicted, there is The Fiend. Fans chant for Goldberg. They both immediately charge at the same time but Goldberg drops Fiend with a Spear.

Graves says The Fiend is hurt. Cole says Goldberg isn’t done. The Fiend slowly gets up as Goldberg tells him to bring it. The lights go back out as fans boo. The lights come back on and The Fiend is gone. Goldberg laughs and nods his head like that’s what he thought would happen. We hear Wyatt’s laughs echo out across the arena. Goldberg hits the corners to pose as his music starts back up. Fans chant for Goldberg and Cole plugs Super ShowDown as the go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

