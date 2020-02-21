AEW Makes Offer to Jeff Cobb 

AEW reportedly has made an official contract offer to Jeff Cobb as of early this week to sign him to an somewhat exclusive deal. Somewhat because Cobb wants to keep working with NJPW which was not an issue for Chris Jericho or Jon Moxley who both are signed to AEW also.

Cobb currently has a few dates on a short term deal with AEW as confirmed by Cody Rhodes during the media call earlier this week. Cody has been the one high on Cobb since he became available and has been working to secure him in the AEW fold.