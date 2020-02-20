WWE’s The Bump to broadcast from Tampa every day during WrestleMania week

WWE’s popular YouTube live weekly broadcast The Bump will be hitting the road during WrestleMania week and will be broadcasting live from Tampa for five days in a row.

The show will be filming from WrestleMania Axxess on April 1 at 10AM ET, then from April 2 to 4 at 1PM ET. On WrestleMania Sunday, the show will kick off at 1PM ET live from the Raymond James Stadium as WWE gets ready to start the WrestleMania festivities.

The Bump is hosted by Kayla Braxton along with Matt Camp, Dan Vollymayer, Ryan Pappolla, and Evan T. Mack. This week, Sheamus was in the in-studio guest and Roman Reigns, Hornswoggle, and Fit Finlay joined in via video.