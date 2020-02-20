WWE superstars not allowed to appear on Vickie Guerrero’s podcast

Vickie Guerrero appeared for AEW and sat in on commentary during AEW Dark as well. She was also on the Chris Jericho Cruise. Those AEW drop-ins cost her podcast some guests.

On a recent episode of Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, she reveled that WWE banned Superstars from appearing on her show.

She wonders what WWE expected her to do after not calling her to do anything for two years. She loves the business so Vickie appeared for AEW.

Now someone from WWE has told Vickie Guerrero that she can no longer interview Superstars from appearing on her show.

“They didn’t call me for two years,” she added. “What did they expect me to do? Just to sit here and wait for them to call so I could do some work? I love wrestling. I love to work in the ring. And if someone is giving me an opportunity to go and show up and have some fun, then I should be able to because I’m not obligated to anybody.”

“To be part of a promotion, or anyone, you should encourage the people that are in the other promotions because it’s about everyone showing their talent and their craft. I think there’s enough jobs out there, and promotions, to let everybody work and to let everyone contribute to what they want to do in the industry. So when someone told me I couldn’t interview the Superstars because I went to AEW, I was just like, ‘Wow. They’re gonna be like that.” So you just quietly move on and you see how they are and you just have to take care of your own business.”