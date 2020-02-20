Why CFO$ Isn’t Working With WWE Anymore

It was reported several months ago that the CFO$ were no longer working with WWE but there weren’t any details about what happened at the time. Fightful.com’s Patreon provided an update on the situation:

“Fightful was informed that the music group had an issue with their publisher. According to one source, CFO$ was out a significant cut of money as it relates to their deal. The same aforementioned source indicated that CFO$ tried to get WWE to buy them out of their deal, which WWE seemed on board with, but the publisher rejected.”

The belief is that CFO$ have a non-compete clause with their publisher and that is why they haven’t returned to WWE at this time.