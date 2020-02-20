Tyler Bate Reportedly Injured

Feb 20, 2020 - by James Walsh

Over the Top Wrestling announced that Tyler Bate has been pulled from an upcoming show due to injury. At this time it’s unknown what the injury is or how serious it is.

OTT wrote on Twitter: “Due to recent injury, Tyler Bate will no long appear at #DeadOn. This is unavoidable in wrestling, Apologies #OTT”

